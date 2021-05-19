National Hurricane Center monitoring system in the Atlantic Ocean days before start of the season
The National Hurricane Center said it is monitoring a possible tropical system over the west-central portion of the Atlantic Ocean.
Forecasters say it has a 40% chance of becoming a short-lived subtropical cyclone to the northeast of Bermuda this weekend.
The Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1 and it’s forecasted to be an above-average hurricane season this year.
