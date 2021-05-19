newsbreak-logo
National Hurricane Center monitoring system in the Atlantic Ocean days before start of the season

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 2 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center said it is monitoring a possible tropical system over the west-central portion of the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters say it has a 40% chance of becoming a short-lived subtropical cyclone to the northeast of Bermuda this weekend.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1 and it’s forecasted to be an above-average hurricane season this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and watch Action News Jax on FOX30 and CBS47 for the very latest.

