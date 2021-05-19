Justin Trudeau Roasted for Using Fake MacBook in Photo

This Canadian on TikTok might just do the most spot-on Justin Trudeau impersonations and Narcity chatted with him to get all the details on his parodies. Stephen Kalyn, the man behind the hilarious impressions, said that he's been told many times that he looks like the prime minister, so he thought there was something he could do with that. As an actor, he noticed the comedy in what Trudeau does and how "there's something about his intensity every single time he speaks."