newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Justin Trudeau Roasted for Using Fake MacBook in Photo

By Alex Nino Gheciu
Complex
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Ministers, they get laptop status anxiety—just like us!. A photo of Justin Trudeau using as lowly HP laptop masquerading as a Macbook has been making the rounds on the Internet. The image shows him cheerfully leading a video conference behind a computer with what appears to be a white Apple sticker slapped over a Hewlett Packard logo. The black, rounded charging cable—a far cry from those streamlined, white Apple ones—is further proof of his tech subterfuge. There’s also the Windows operating system that can clearly be seen on the larger screen over Trudeau’s shoulder.

www.complex.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook#Canada#Another Party Video#Prime Video#Hewlett Packard#The Liberal Party#Toronto Sun#Liberal Party#Lowly Hp Laptop#Right Wing Pundits#Windows#Laptop Status Anxiety#Hp#Internet#Crying#Video Conference#Prime Ministers#Cable#Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Laptops
Related
Behind Viral VideosNarcity

A Canadian Guy Is Blowing Up On TikTok For His Spot-On Justin Trudeau Impressions (VIDEOS)

This Canadian on TikTok might just do the most spot-on Justin Trudeau impersonations and Narcity chatted with him to get all the details on his parodies. Stephen Kalyn, the man behind the hilarious impressions, said that he's been told many times that he looks like the prime minister, so he thought there was something he could do with that. As an actor, he noticed the comedy in what Trudeau does and how "there's something about his intensity every single time he speaks."
Charitiesthepost.on.ca

Ethics commissioner clears Justin Trudeau in WE charity scandal

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not breach the Conflict of Interest Act for his role in the WE Charity scandal, says Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion. Dion was asked to study the issue last year just after news broke that WE received a contract, without a competition, to administer a $900-million student volunteer grant program.
Public Healthtvo.org

Dear Justin Trudeau: Pay people to take the vaccine

Vaccinations for COVID-19 are finally, truly, lifting off as massive volumes of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are starting to arrive. By the end of the month, Ontario now projects it will have vaccinated nearly two-thirds of people 18 and over, and the good news on Wednesday that Health Canada has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 and over is an additional reason for hope.
Politicsnationalnewswatch.com

On This Day in Canada’s Political History: BC MP James Sinclair, PM Justin Trudeau’s Grandfather, Makes his Maiden Address in the Commons

I know the anniversary I have chosen to celebrate today on “Art’s History” will be one Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in particular, will enjoy marking. So, it was on this date in 1940 that our PM’s grandfather, the legendary James Sinclair, delivered his maiden address in the Commons. Known as Jimmy Sinclair, the father of five daughters (including Margaret, who married then-PM Pierre Trudeau in 1971) was an impressive and successful fellow from an early age.
U.S. Politicshilltimes.com

Trudeau should continue steady-as-she-goes style and demeanour with China

Justin Trudeau, pictured April 22, 2021, taking part in the leaders' summit on climate change, should recruit U.S. President Joe Biden into the mix also. Unlike his predecessor, Biden sees China more of a competitive threat to American trade and commerce, not as a political risk to American hegemony, writes Bhagwant Sandhu. Screenshot courtesy of CBC News.
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

Biden thinks America can’t welcome more refugees? He should call Justin Trudeau

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Last week, President Biden at last made good on a commitment to raise the refugee ceiling to 62,500 newcomers. Biden had signaled this plan in February, only to devastate refugee advocates last month by signing a ceiling of 15,000 for the remainder of 2021, throwing the plans and lives of thousands of people anticipating a home in the U.S. into disarray.
Politicshilltimes.com

‘I’m surprised that they haven’t cut him loose’: political pressure mounts on Sajjan as military controversies pile up

Harjit Sajjan, a military veteran, has served as Canada's defence minister since Justin Trudeau's Liberals first took power in 2015. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade. Speculation about Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s resignation or firing from cabinet has grown over the past few months, as former members of the military and opinion columnists have argued he should give up the post or be dismissed.
Public HealthRefinery29

Trudeau’s “1-Dose Summer” Isn’t As Sexy As It Sounds. But It’s Still Reason To Celebrate (Safely!)

Amidst all of the news in vaccineland this week, there was a notable (if kind of confusing) bright spot. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians that if we can come together to “crush COVID,” we can all reap the benefits of a “one-dose summer.” Which sounds pretty awesome (and also a bit like the long-awaited followup to last spring’s hit single “Speaking Moistly”). But what does it mean exactly Errrrrr…...ummmmmm………
U.S. Politicsnny360.com

Trudeau government begins work on reopening U.S.-Canada border

OTTAWA, Canada — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has begun preliminary internal discussions about reopening the border with the U.S., even as Canada remains well behind its neighbor in vaccinations. Senior officials have begun to formally talk about options for how to proceed, three people familiar with the matter said,...
TravelTravelPulse

Trudeau Holds Out Promise of Summer Travel for Canadians

Canadians might be hitting the road come summer time if all goes well. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said summer travel for Canadians might be possible if vaccinations continue and Canada’s COVID-19 numbers continue to drop. Coalition of Travel Organizations Fear US Falling Behind in... He also said Canada...
World1075koolfm.com

Justin Trudeau Will Be A Part Of VAX Live: A Concert to Reunite The World!

The Canadian PM will be joining the likes of many other celebrities this weekend in an effort to push vaccine equity and help reduce vaccine hesitancy. To date, roughly over 1 billion doses have been administered worldwide, but low-income nations continue to fall behind due to inequitable access to vaccines and a surge in daily coronavirus cases.
AdvocacySmirs Interior News

BREAKING: Trudeau didn’t violate conflict rules over WE Charity

Canada’s ethics watchdog has found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not breach the Conflict of Interest Act over failing to recuse himself from cabinet discussions to have WE Charity operate a federal student-volunteer program. In a separate report today, federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion found that former finance minister Bill...
Sex Crimeshilltimes.com

When backed into a political corner, tell the truth

It is extremely hard to believe that Justin Trudeau was ignorant of allegations of sexual misconduct directed at former Canadian Forces chief, Jonathan Vance, earlier this year. But that is the prime minister’s story and he is sticking to it, no matter how many other reputations are harmed in the process, writes Susan Riley. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade.
Politicsmountainviewtoday.ca

Quebec premier argues province has power to amend constitution in letter to Trudeau

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier François Legault has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoting his proposed reform to the province's language law, which includes a potential change to the Canadian constitution. The letter, published on Legault's Facebook page Saturday, outlines some of the main changes to Quebec's language...
MilitaryThe Ledger

Still no word on investigation into Canadian major general

When the news broke last week that Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin is no longer in charge of Canada's vaccine rollout because of a “military investigation,” not much further was being said. Fortin was the high-profile pick of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the assignment with the Public Health Agency of...
Internetmobilesyrup.com

Internet policy experts pen letter to Trudeau expressing concerns over Bill C-10

A group of Canadian internet policy and technical professionals have penned an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to express concerns over Bill C-10. The industry professionals are also outlining concerns over forthcoming online harms legislation and proposals to block content at the network level. It has been signed...