Justin Trudeau Roasted for Using Fake MacBook in Photo
Prime Ministers, they get laptop status anxiety—just like us!. A photo of Justin Trudeau using as lowly HP laptop masquerading as a Macbook has been making the rounds on the Internet. The image shows him cheerfully leading a video conference behind a computer with what appears to be a white Apple sticker slapped over a Hewlett Packard logo. The black, rounded charging cable—a far cry from those streamlined, white Apple ones—is further proof of his tech subterfuge. There’s also the Windows operating system that can clearly be seen on the larger screen over Trudeau’s shoulder.www.complex.com