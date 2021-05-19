Affordable Marketing Tips for Small Businesses from Hani Zeini

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleExpress your gratitude towards customers by sending ‘Thank You’ cards or organizing a special thanksgiving event that bonds them closely with your business and brand. Small businesses usually face funding problems and divert most of the funds for maintaining the essential business operations that do not leave any room for creating a marketing setup. One must remember that it is not always necessary to spend lots of money creating marketing set up. Many marketing ideas are so much innovative that their implementation is quite affordable. Effective marketing is all about good customer engagement. The more creatively you can think about engaging with customers, the easier it will be to market your products without creating elaborate marketing set up. Make the best use of your public relations skills to make your marketing activities more effective. Start thinking about non-conventional ways of engaging with customers that can be pretty affordable, too, so that you can use them effectively for achieving your business goals.

