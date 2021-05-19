Johnny Depp Sues ACLU in Effort to Verify If Amber Heard Donated Divorce Settlement Money

Earlier this year, Johnny Depp asserted that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, did not follow through on her promise to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity. In a statement to Deadline, Heard’s lawyers admitted that the full extent of her donations had been “delayed” because of Depp’s lawsuit against her. TMZ now reports that Depp has filed a lawsuit against the ACLU, one of the charities Heard promised to donate to, in an attempt to see if she donated or not.