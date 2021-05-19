Several housing developments gain city’s approval

CHARLOTTE — Although the 2040 comprehensive vision plan occupied most of Charlotte City Council’s attention Monday night, several rezoning petitions were approved in the early part of the meeting.

Among them was a major residential project planned for the north Charlotte area on Hucks Road. The approved rezoning, filed by MVP Equities Corp., calls for up to 110 townhouses and 406 apartments in several buildings.

The 50-acre site was rezoned to allow residential multifamily development at a density of 12 units per acre.

Council member Renee Johnson, whose district includes the site up for rezoning, said the developer committed to about $3 million in infrastructure improvements associated with the project. The site is part of the Davis Lake-Eastfield neighborhood.

Council member Greg Phipps, an at-large council member who formerly represented the district, said he would have liked to see some discussion or consideration of affordable housing, given the number of units the project could yield.

