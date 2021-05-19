newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Government

Several housing developments gain city’s approval

By Charlotte Business Journal
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0YTy_0a4dDkf600

CHARLOTTE — Although the 2040 comprehensive vision plan occupied most of Charlotte City Council’s attention Monday night, several rezoning petitions were approved in the early part of the meeting.

Among them was a major residential project planned for the north Charlotte area on Hucks Road. The approved rezoning, filed by MVP Equities Corp., calls for up to 110 townhouses and 406 apartments in several buildings.

[ ALSO READ: Millions proposed for affordable housing in Charlotte ]

The 50-acre site was rezoned to allow residential multifamily development at a density of 12 units per acre.

Council member Renee Johnson, whose district includes the site up for rezoning, said the developer committed to about $3 million in infrastructure improvements associated with the project. The site is part of the Davis Lake-Eastfield neighborhood.

[ ALSO READ: Neighbors, city leaders against developer’s plan to build affordable apartments ]

Council member Greg Phipps, an at-large council member who formerly represented the district, said he would have liked to see some discussion or consideration of affordable housing, given the number of units the project could yield.

(WATCH: Surrounding counties not immune to Charlotte’s affordable housing crisis)

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
35K+
Followers
43K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Developments#Housing Units#Residential Development#Charlotte City Council#Mvp Equities Corp#City Leaders#Affordable Apartments#Developer#Acre#Lake#Hucks Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
BusinessWbt.com

Duke Energy to move corporate headquarters to new plaza in uptown Charlotte

Duke Energy announced Monday the 40-floor office tower plaza currently under construction in uptown Charlotte will become the company’s new corporate headquarters. Formerly known as metro tower, Duke Energy plaza will house approximately 4,400 employees and allow the company to reduce its overall real estate footprint. After a thorough review,...
Seven Devils, NCWatauga Democrat

Seven Devils council voices opposition to tree bill

SEVEN DEVILS — The Seven Devils Town Council made their feelings known on Tuesday, May 11, at their regular monthly meeting, signing a resolution denouncing a bill currently moving through the North Carolina State Legislature. The bill, House Bill 496, was filed April 5 and would limit the power local...
Governmentthecharlotteweekly.com

Mecklenburg County Public Health makes new COVID-19 recommendations

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Public Health is making several recommendations specific to COVID-19 safety in the community after Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order lifting restrictions. Based on Mecklenburg County's fully vaccinated rate of 36%, continuing levels of virus in the community and consistency with CDC guidance, the health...
BusinessPosted by
WFAE

Duke Energy To Move HQ To New Tower, Shrink Charlotte Office Space

Duke Energy plans to move its headquarters next year to a new building it's constructing across the street from its current home in uptown Charlotte. The company says it's adopting a new workplace model that dramatically reduces its need for office space. The 40-story tower under construction on South Tryon...
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

Duke Energy to trim office footprint and move HQ into new tower Uptown

Charlotte-based Duke Energy said Monday it plans to move its corporate headquarters to a 40-story tower formerly called Metro Tower, which is under construction in Uptown. Duke said it plans to significantly reduce its overall office footprint by 60% by selling some offices and exiting some leases, including at its iconic 48-story Duke Energy Center, […] The post Duke Energy to trim office footprint and move HQ into new tower Uptown appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
GovernmentCharlotteObserver.com

To solve current and future school funding issues, give CMS taxing authority

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board has a very challenging job in educating the young people in our county. It does not need an additional task to pacify the county in towing its line. In fact, the best solution to this and future conflicts is to give CMS taxing authority. That would create a direct link of accountability to the voters and not to an additional entity of county government.
thecharlotteweekly.com

Nonprofits can apply for COVID-19 Response Fund grants

CHARLOTTE – Foundation For The Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas are accepting grant applications from eligible nonprofits through 5 p.m. June 7 for the final round of grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund. Nearly $22 million has been awarded since March 2020 through 364 grants to Mecklenburg County...
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
corneliustoday.com

Arts & Sciences Council virtual block party May 20

May 17. Have you ever been to a virtual block party? The Arts & Sciences Council, Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s lead resource hub and cultural advocate, is hosting one for North Mecklenburg at 6 pm May 20. You have to pre-register to attend, but the ASC event includes music and dance performances by...
Educationaveryjournal.com

Pension-spiking bill to be considered by North Carolina House

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House will consider a bill that could protect taxpayers from pension-spiking costs. Senate Bill 668 temporarily stops local boards of education from suing the state for its retirement benefit cap and authorizes additional payment options for the liabilities under the cap. Pension spiking...
GovernmentWBTV

Budget public hearing held as debate continues on withholding money from CMS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a pending deliberation set for the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget for Mecklenburg County, a public hearing was held Wednesday night. Last week, county manager Dena Diorio proposed to withhold $56 million from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools until a plan could be provided to close the gaps in education.
Governmentthecharlotteweekly.com

Crowns of Enterprise Awards recognizes minority, women, small business enterprises

CHARLOTTE – Several companies were honored May 12 at the 10th annual Crowns of Enterprise Awards. The City of Charlotte Business INClusion and Mecklenburg County Office of Economic Development hosted the program, which recognizes businesses demonstrating exemplary leadership and sound business strategies. Last year's event was postponed due to COVID-19....
GovernmentPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Public weighs in on county proposal to hold $56M from CMS

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners have discussed the idea in length, and the public is now weighing in on the most controversial part of the Fiscal Year 2021 budget. County leaders are considering withholding $56 million from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools until the district produces an acceptable plan aimed at improving educational outcomes and college and career readiness.