What are our chances of a PS5 restock over the weekend? Not great, unfortunately as we've not heard much about US deals beyond a potential AntOnline offering, the possibility of GameStop stock, and the ever-looming threat of an Amazon drop. In fact, the latter may well be our best bet. The site has been known to offer deals without warning and at any time, so we'd recommend keeping an eye on it. There's also a slim chance of Best Buy offering stock again this Friday, May 7 - this is the day of the week that Best Buy traditionally sold PlayStation 5 consoles, so it might still surprise us despite already having had a drop this week.