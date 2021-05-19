Upscale steakhouse tables plans for uptown restaurant

CHARLOTTE — Little Alley Steak won’t be headed to uptown Charlotte just yet.

The Georgia-based concept has tabled plans for an 8,600-square-foot restaurant in Truist Center at 214 N. Tryon St. That space previously was occupied by Cantina 1511 — and by Blue Restaurant & Bar before that.

[ ALSO READ: Restaurant Bites: What’s new and coming soon to a menu near you ]

Little Alley parent F&H Food Trading Group announced it had signed a deal for that space in March 2020, with a goal of opening by year’s end.

“The pandemic may have put our plans of expanding to Charlotte on hold, but don’t count us out,” says Hicham Azhari, co-owner of that restaurant group.

(WATCH: Midwood Smokehouse, Mama Ricotta’s among restaurants adjusting menus because of staff shortages)