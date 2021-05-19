HBO Max Ad-Supported Tier Pricing, Details, And Release Revealed

If you've been craving an old-fashioned, A-list survival thriller or you've been waiting for a new Angeline Jolie vehicle to tap back into her action-savvy side, Warner Bros. and HBO Max have you covered with weekend with the release of Those Who Wish Me Dead. Directed and co-written by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, the film stars Jolie as a smokejumper haunted by mistakes she made on the job and the lives those mistakes cost, until she crosses paths with a young boy (Finn Little) on the run from two assassins (Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult) and realizes she's got no time to live in the past if she's gonna get the kid out alive. Throw in the wildfire raging through the forest where they're trying to make their escape, and you've got the set-up for the kind of pulse-pounding, performance-driven thrills we've come to expect from Sheridan (who also wrote the screenplays for Sicario and Hell or High Water).