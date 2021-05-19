newsbreak-logo
Humane society launches clinics for low-income pet owners

By Cat Viglienzoni
WCAX
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Help is on the way for pet owners in northwestern Vermont who may be struggling to afford basic care for their animals. The Humane Society of Chittenden County is now offering low-cost preventative veterinary care services to pet owners in Chittenden and Grand Isle counties. That includes spays and neuters as well as basic check-ups and microchipping. It’s intended for low-income residents who fall within 200% of the federal poverty level.

Related
Vermont GovernmentWCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mapping the state’s swamps, bogs, marshes and more-- that’s the goal of a new citizen science program launched by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. The wetlands mapping project aims to identify wetlands and figure out how they’re being used in the environment. Wetlands Program Manager...
Vermont GovernmentWCAX

Vermont school vaccination clinics kick off

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - School-based COVID vaccination clinics were open across Vermont on Monday. Nine of the 40 participating schools kicked off their clinics. The rest of the schools will be opening up throughout the week. Four out of the nine school clinics held Monday were hosted on school grounds.
Vermont LifestyleWCAX

Vermont Fish and Wildlife provides deer ages based on teeth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says successful deer hunters who provided a tooth from the animal to the department can now see how old the deer was. The information is available on the department’s website. The department was able to get accurate ages for 2,631...
Vermont GovernmentMiddletown Press

Vermont plans 1st jury trials since pandemic hit

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is preparing to hold its first jury trials since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Jury draws are planned Monday for a number of cases in Windham County criminal court, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. Among them are cases involving drug crimes. According to court documents,...
Vermont GovernmentBennington Banner

The Checkup for May 16: 'Breakthrough cases' rare in Vermont

"Breakthrough cases," in which a vaccinated person contracts COVID-19, have occurred among 161 of the 250,000-plus fully-vaccinated Vermonters, the Vermont Department of Health has reported. That translates to one in more than 1,550, or 0.06 percent. "COVID-19 vaccines prevent most people from getting seriously ill from COVID-19. However, the vaccines...
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gets over $100,000 for Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative

$317,000 Awarded to Help Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Communities Improve Recreation Opportunities. Vermont Business Magazine Grants from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative(link is external) will help 11 communities and organizations serve residents and visitors with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. Vermont will receive over $100,000 for six organizations. “This...
Vermont Statesuncommunitynews.com

2011-2021: Tropical Storm Irene left its mark on Vt.'s landscape

A seven-year-long cooperative project helped restore a local river valley. Editor's note: This is the first of a summer-long series looking at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene 10 years after it ravaged central Vermont. The Sun-Vermont Eagle will examine the impact of the storm, in and around Addison County in the Green Mountain National Forest's Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts, as well as climate change impacts locally.
Vermont GovernmentValley News

Column: Return from N.Y. in a Vt. state of mind

My friend and neighbor Randy Coffin, long ago rode the bus from Strafford to New York City to see her future husband, The Reverend Bill, who was staying with Arthur Miller. She carried a pumpkin under her arm for making soup, and may as well have worn long braids and a handknitted sweater, for she was a Vermonter. The British songwriter Sting sings about an Englishman moving through the streets of New York, his walking cane and manners making him feel like an alien. “Be yourself no matter what they say,” he admonishes the listener.
Vermont Societyvermontbiz.com

Fanny Allen Foundation awards $10,000 to CVOEO food shelves

Vermont Business Magazine The Fanny Allen Foundation has awarded $10,000 to CVOEO to support the organization’s food shelves serving Addison, Franklin and Grand Isle counties. These funds will be used to support the efforts of Addison Community Action Food Shelf and NorthWest Family Foods to improve food access and support advocacy and educational efforts.
Vermont GovernmentRutland Herald

A change in trash: How one transfer station has evolved

CHITTENDEN — What we throw away, and how, has changed over the past two decades. Few know that better than Elmer Wheeler. Though he’s retired now, Wheeler is the caretaker of the Chittenden Transfer Station. He’s been there, he estimates, 28 years, and remembers the days when it was more or less an open area where people threw whatever they deemed trash.
vermontbiz.com

Smallest businesses can still apply for Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Vermont Business Magazine The US Small Business Administration's RRF program has received more than 147,000 applications from women, veterans, and socially- and economically-disadvantaged business owners requesting a total of $29 billion in relief funds, and more than 266,000 applications overall representing over $65 billion in requested funds nationwide. Though the...
Vermont Businessfb101.com

Vermont Producers Runamok Maple and WhistlePig Rye Whiskey Team Up to Launch Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup for Retail Market

Two award-winning Vermont producers, Runamok Maple and WhistlePig, have joined forces to launch a pair of handcrafted barrel-aged products this spring: WhistlePig Rye Whiskey Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup and WhistlePig Barrel-Aged Maple Bitters. Beginning May 15, the maple syrup will be available for general distribution, as well as for purchase at runamokmaple.com and whistlepigwhiskey.com, while the bitters will be used exclusively by WhistlePig for promotional purposes.
Vermont Governmentwhdh.com

Vermont speeds up reopening

The state of Vermont has moved to phase three of its reopening plan two weeks earlier than had been planned. The state moved to phase three Friday rather than June 1 because it has already exceeded the goal of having of having more than 60% of the population with at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19.
