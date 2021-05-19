newsbreak-logo
Crime & Safety

Charlotte police locate 150+ missing juveniles through ‘Operation Carolina Homecoming’

WYFF4.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police found more than 150 missing juveniles during an operation and brought them home. Most of the juveniles had been missing for more than six months, police say. “Operation Carolina Homecoming” took place from April 26 to May 7. “The juveniles were reunited with their...

