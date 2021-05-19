Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 13:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 157 PM CDT, Emergency management reported water entering homes on the east side of Los Fresnos from thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, Laureles, Arroyo City, Olmito, Brownsville, Palmer Laasko Elementary, Los Fresnos High School, Library Memorial Middle School, Los Fresnos City Offices, Lopez - Riggins Elementary School, Holly Beach, Resaca Middle School, Los Cuates, Laguna Vista Police Department, Rancho Verde Elementary School, Rancho Viejo City Hall, Olmito Lake, Brownsville Sports Park and La Encantada Elementary School. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov