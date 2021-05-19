Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 12:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Aransas; Calhoun; Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Aransas County in south central Texas Southeastern Goliad County in south central Texas Northeastern Refugio County in south central Texas Victoria County in south central Texas Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1254 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Victoria, Seadrift, McFaddin, Guadalupe, Fannin, Quintana, Bloomington, Dacosta, Placedo, Tivoli, Green Lake, Long Mott, Saxet Lakes, Downtown Victoria, Wood Hi, Victoria College, Victoria Riverside Park, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Brentwood Subdivision and Oak Village. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov