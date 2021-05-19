newsbreak-logo
Aransas County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 12:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Aransas; Calhoun; Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Aransas County in south central Texas Southeastern Goliad County in south central Texas Northeastern Refugio County in south central Texas Victoria County in south central Texas Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1254 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Victoria, Seadrift, McFaddin, Guadalupe, Fannin, Quintana, Bloomington, Dacosta, Placedo, Tivoli, Green Lake, Long Mott, Saxet Lakes, Downtown Victoria, Wood Hi, Victoria College, Victoria Riverside Park, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Brentwood Subdivision and Oak Village. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
Texas Carsweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aransas, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Aransas; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Aransas County in south central Texas Southeastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 1109 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Port Aransas, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Aransas Pass around 1115 AM CDT. Port Aransas around 1120 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Refugio, Goliad, Inland Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Refugio; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN VICTORIA SOUTHEASTERN GOLIAD...REFUGIO AND EAST CENTRAL BEE COUNTIES At 1038 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Refugio, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Quintana around 1050 AM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 658 and 668. US Highway 77 between mile markers 598 and 630. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aransas The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas Northeastern Nueces County in south central Texas Southern Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1037 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay and Bayside. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Refugio County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Refugio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas Northeastern Nueces County in south central Texas Southern Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1037 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay and Bayside. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bee, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bee; Refugio; San Patricio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO...WEST CENTRAL REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES At 1042 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Papalote, or near Skidmore, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Papalote around 1055 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1115 AM CDT. This includes US Highway 181 between mile markers 604 and 618. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Goliad, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Live Oak A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN GOLIAD...CENTRAL LIVE OAK AND WESTERN BEE COUNTIES At 914 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Mineral, or 15 miles northeast of Three Rivers, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Mineral around 920 AM CDT. Tuleta around 930 AM CDT. Normanna around 940 AM CDT. Beeville around 1000 AM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 45 and 53, and mile marker 67 and near mile marker 76. US Highway 181 between mile markers 572 and 594. US Highway 59 between mile markers 682 and 714. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Victoria County in south central Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1141 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Salem, Telferner and Inez. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Goliad County, TXclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Goliad County, Texas

A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN SAN PATRICIO... SOUTHWESTERN GOLIAD...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND BEE COUNTIES... At 951 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Beeville, moving southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near... Skidmore around 1000 AM CDT. Papalote around 1015 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1025 AM CDT. Sinton around 1030 AM CDT. This includes the following highways... Interstate 37 between mile markers 20 and 26. US Highway 181 between mile markers 582 and 622. US Highway 59 between mile markers 686 and 704. US Highway 77 between mile markers 622 and 648. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Aransas County in south central Texas East Central Nueces County in south central Texas South Central Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 116 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi, Port Aransas and Mustang Island State Park. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CALHOUN...NORTHEASTERN ARANSAS...EASTERN VICTORIA AND EASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1225 PM CDT, an area of strong thunderstorms located near Austwell, moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Placedo around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Austwell. This includes the following highways US Highway 59 between mile markers 624 and 636. US Highway 77 between mile markers 598 and 600. US Highway 87 between mile markers 816 and 840.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life- threatening to anyone entering the surf.