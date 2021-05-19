newsbreak-logo
Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 12:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo; Willacy FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMERON, EAST CENTRAL HIDALGO AND SOUTHWESTERN WILLACY COUNTIES At 1255 PM CDT, Emergency management reported ongoing pump operations near Santa Rosa due to flooding from thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Harlingen, La Feria, Santa Rosa, La Villa, Palm Valley, Sebastian, Primera, Combes, Tierra Bonita, Santa Rosa Police Department, Santa Rosa High School, Grand Acres, Yznaga, Ratamosa, Wilson Elementary School, Doctor Hesiquio Rodriguez Elementary School, Palm Valley Police Department, La Feria North, Combes Community Center and Dishman Elementary School. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25-0.75 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flash Flooding#Severe Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Thunderstorms#Primera#Santa Rosa High School#Wilson Elementary School#Dishman Elementary School#La Feria North#Combes Community Center#Willacy Flash Flood#East Central Hidalgo#Low Lying Areas#Immediate Severity#Emergency Management#Severe Certainty
