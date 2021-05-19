96th PJC graduation celebrates students, teaching excellence
Paris Junior College celebrated the 96th spring Commencement with a modified in-person ceremony that included a Teaching Excellence Award. More than 250 students, including current graduates as well as those who had virtual ceremonies in 2020, participated in the graduation at Noyes Stadium on May 7, 2021.