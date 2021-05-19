newsbreak-logo
Texas Education

96th PJC graduation celebrates students, teaching excellence

 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Junior College celebrated the 96th spring Commencement with a modified in-person ceremony that included a Teaching Excellence Award. Paris Junior College celebrated the 96th spring Commencement with a modified in-person ceremony that included a Teaching Excellence Award. More than 250 students, including current graduates as well as those who had virtual ceremonies in 2020, participated in the graduation at Noyes Stadium on May 7, 2021.

