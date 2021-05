DC’s Harley Quinn animation, led by Kaley Cuoco as the titular heroine-villainess-antihero, is my favourite new cartoon in a long time, probably since BoJack Horseman. Animation is infamously hard to nail, especially because it seems to have a bit of a ceiling in terms of both audience and credibility. Because of that, too many shows try a little too hard, opting for quantity over quality when it comes to humour, and trying to give audiences something familiar enough to live action that they’ll stoop to animation, rather than being particularly inventive with what the medium offers. Hoops, which dropped on Netflix last year, is a great example of this - it’s also the only thing Hoops is great at.