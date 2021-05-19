newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri Government

$30,000 reward in connection with St. Louis County killings

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 hours ago

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis believe that robbery may be the motive in the deaths of two people who were shot an hour apart, and a $30,000 reward is now being offered in the case.

Barbara Goodkin was shot around 11 p.m. Saturday as she and her husband drove down Delmar Boulevard in University City. Her husband also was struck but survived.

About 45 minutes later in nearby Brentwood, Sergei Zacharev was found dead by police in a parking lot shared by a Drury Inn and a restaurant.

Authorities said at a news conference on Wednesday that two anonymous donors put up $30,000 in reward money. Investigators continue searching for a small silver SUV that may have been involved in both shootings.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

457K+
Followers
226K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, MO
City
University City, MO
University City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
University City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Police#City Police#University Police#Ap#Drury Inn#Suburban St Louis#Reward Money#Robbery#Investigators#Authorities#Nearby Brentwood#Deaths#Delmar Boulevard#Anonymous#Parking#Husband#News Conference#Silver#Connection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Missouri Crime & SafetySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Woman in her 70s dies after double shooting in University City

UNIVERSITY CITY — A woman in her 70s has died after a double shooting on Saturday night, police said. Police responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a shots fired call in the 8400 block of Delmar Boulevard and learned that a car occupied by two people was driving east on Delmar Boulevard when the car was shot. The victims drove themselves to a hospital. The female victim was pronounced dead on Sunday, police said.
Missouri Crime & SafetyKMOV

Police ID woman, 70, killed in University City shooting

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- University City is increasing its patrolling of Delmar Boulevard after a double shooting killed a 70-year-old woman late Saturday night. Officers with the University City Police Department said a husband and wife were driving in the 8200 block of Delmar Boulevard just east of Interstate 170 - and heard shots fired at around 10:50 p.m.
Missouri Crime & SafetyPosted by
5 On Your Side

'Her words are often in conflict with her actions' | Black officers organization reacts to St. Louis County chief's latest transfer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County police sergeant who posted a series of offensive messages toward Black people, anti-police brutality advocates and those with dwarfism on his personal Facebook page has been transferred to a predominantly Black precinct. The department confirmed Sgt. Grant Rummerfield was the subject...
Missouri Crime & SafetyKMOV

University City increases police patrols on Delmar after 2 people were shot Saturday night

UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV.com) -- University City is increasing its patrolling of Delmar Boulevard after two people were shot late Saturday night. Officers with the University City Police Department said two people were driving in the 8200 block of Delmar Boulevard just east of Interstate 170 and heard shots fired at around 10:50 p.m. It's unclear if the shooter was driving or on the street.
Missouri GovernmentSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis County teen charged in January shooting death of a Jennings man

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County teenager was charged Thursday in a deadly shooting in January near Fairground Park in St. Louis. Tishawn Washington, 18, of the 10500 block of Earl Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County, was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the Jan. 4 killing of Demont Coleman.
Missouri Crime & SafetyPosted by
RiverBender.com

Deceased In Double Kinloch, Mo., Homicide Identified

KINLOCH, MO. - The deceased have been positively identified in the double homicide in the City of Kinloch as Eddie Wilkerson, 38 years of age, of the 10600 block of Spring Garden in St. Louis, Missouri 63137, and Montrez Hughes, 18 years of age, of the 2600 block of Washington in St. Louis, MO 63103 One additional shooting victim remains hospitalized. Two others were treated and released. On May 7, 2021 at approximately 6:26 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the Central County Precinct Continue Reading
Missouri GovernmentSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis County man found not guilty of murder in 2018 beating death

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury in Thursday found a man not guilty of stomping to death a 63-year-old man during a home invasion in 2018. Jurors acquitted Lakentae Roberson, 25, of the 2400 block of Torii Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County, of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in the Jan. 13, 2018, beating death of Dennis Dickerson in Velda City.
Missouri Crime & SafetySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

2 men charged with murder after shooting at Kinloch Park left 2 dead, several injured

KINLOCH — Two men are charged with two counts of murder apiece after a double homicide last week at Kinloch Park, St. Louis County police announced Thursday. Arttavis Farrell, 31, of unincorporated St. Louis County, and Akeem Sims, 19, of Florissant, are each charged with three counts of assault, six counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon in addition to the murder charges.
Missouri Governmentcityofmaplewood.com

Councilwoman Clancy Seeks Feedback from District 5 Residents

A message from the office of Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, St. Louis County Council, District 5. I am seeking feedback from District 5 residents about two important topics:. ARPA Funding: St. Louis County is expected to receive over $190 million in federal stimulus funding from the new American Rescue Plan Act. How should we spend it?
Missouri Governmentlincolnnewsnow.com

Jones, Page lift mask requirements for vaccinated people in St. Louis and St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-area residents vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer be required to wear masks indoors or outdoors, local elected leaders said Friday. The joint announcement from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page comes a day after the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated individuals can stop wearing masks in crowded outdoor settings, as well as in most indoor conditions. The public health agency still encourages mask usage in places like hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters, or aboard buses and planes.
Missouri GovernmentSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

How the growth in St. Louis suburbs exploded after World War II

ST. LOUIS • This area’s second superhighway, known as the Third Street Expressway, opened in 1955 from the riverfront to Gravois Avenue at 12th Street. It ran all of 2.3 miles. Viewed by today's standards, it was quaintly obsolete from day one. St. Louis, crammed with 856,700 residents in 1950,...
Missouri Governmenthoustonherald.com

Messenger: Judge’s ruling spotlights homelessness in St. Louis County

I’m pretty sure I saw Robert Fernandez flying his sign on more than one occasion on the Interstate 55 off-ramp at Lindbergh Boulevard on my way to a baseball field in south St. Louis County. It’s a busy intersection, sometimes full of commuters, or people jumping off the highway to grab a fresh Krispy Kreme doughnut, or, as I was, heading to the ballfields at Affton Athletic Association.