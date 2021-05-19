$30,000 reward in connection with St. Louis County killings

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis believe that robbery may be the motive in the deaths of two people who were shot an hour apart, and a $30,000 reward is now being offered in the case.

Barbara Goodkin was shot around 11 p.m. Saturday as she and her husband drove down Delmar Boulevard in University City. Her husband also was struck but survived.

About 45 minutes later in nearby Brentwood, Sergei Zacharev was found dead by police in a parking lot shared by a Drury Inn and a restaurant.

Authorities said at a news conference on Wednesday that two anonymous donors put up $30,000 in reward money. Investigators continue searching for a small silver SUV that may have been involved in both shootings.