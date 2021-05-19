newsbreak-logo
Jenna Ortega: 5 Things About The Actress Cast As Wednesday Addams In Upcoming Netflix Series

By Julia Teti
Hollywood Life
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJenna Ortega has just been cast as the next Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton’s Netflix series ‘Wednesday.’ Learn more about the teen who will lead the show!. Get ready to snap your fingers, because there’s a new Wednesday Addams haunting Netflix! Jenna Ortega was announced as the next Wednesday Addams for the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday. The series is a standalone show about the iconic character from The Addams Family, helmed by filmmaker Tim Burton. Over the years, Wednesday has been portrayed by actresses like Christina Ricci (The Addams Family, Addams Family Values), Lisa Loring (the 1960’s series The Addams Family), and Krysta Rodriguez (The Addams Family musical). So who is this young star who’s about to skyrocket to fame? Learn more about Jenna Ortega with the five facts below!

