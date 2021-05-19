Patton Oswalt on 'M.O.D.O.K.' and Predicting the Next Decade of Pop Culture In His 'Parks & Rec' Filibuster
An entire series based on the Marvel character M.O.D.O.K., the floating, large-headed supervillain who debuted in 1967 and mostly spent the next few decades getting his ass kicked, feels like something that could only happen right now. Comic book adaptations have become such a large part of the pop culture landscape that people don't even flinch at every new announcement, and something as deeply weird and niche as Hulu's M.O.D.O.K. can thrive. It rules, to be clear, but it's also kind of exactly the same brand of IP overload described all the way back in 2013 by M.O.D.O.K star Patton Oswalt in his epic, unhinged Parks & Recreation filibuster rant. If you've never seen it, you're welcome.