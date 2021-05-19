newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Patton Oswalt on 'M.O.D.O.K.' and Predicting the Next Decade of Pop Culture In His 'Parks & Rec' Filibuster

By Vinnie Mancuso
Collider
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAn entire series based on the Marvel character M.O.D.O.K., the floating, large-headed supervillain who debuted in 1967 and mostly spent the next few decades getting his ass kicked, feels like something that could only happen right now. Comic book adaptations have become such a large part of the pop culture landscape that people don't even flinch at every new announcement, and something as deeply weird and niche as Hulu's M.O.D.O.K. can thrive. It rules, to be clear, but it's also kind of exactly the same brand of IP overload described all the way back in 2013 by M.O.D.O.K star Patton Oswalt in his epic, unhinged Parks & Recreation filibuster rant. If you've never seen it, you're welcome.

collider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patton Oswalt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Culture#Parks Recreation#Hulu#A I M#M O D O K#Marvel History#Comic Book Adaptations#Quiet Character Moments#Supervillain Grandiosity#Star#Rant#Earth#Landscape#Today#Video#Ip Overload
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosInverse

Why Patton Oswalt needed Marvel's 'M.O.D.O.K.'

Patton Oswalt and M.O.D.O.K. have one thing in common: They both enjoy a good sit. Away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the lesser-known Marvel supervillain stars in his own adult-oriented clay animation series M.O.D.O.K., streaming May 21 on Hulu. Patton, the celebrated comedian and noted geek who once pitched his own Marvel/Star Wars crossover in a Parks & Recreation filibuster, lends his voice to the maniacal M.O.D.O.K. (“Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing,” in case you were wondering.)
TV SeriesComicBook

MODOK: Hulu Releases New Character Posters

MODOK is finally coming to Hulu later this month! The new animated series is expected to follow the vengeful supervillain MODOK, who is being voiced by Patton Oswalt, as he pursues his dreams of ruling the Earth while also trying to juggle his family life. We've already gotten a trailer for the series and we've seen some cool posters, and it appears Marvel has even more posters to show off. The official Twitter account for the MODOK series took to the social media site today to reveal the show's newest character posters.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

What to Watch on Hulu: 'Some Kind of Heaven,' 'Shrill' Final Season and Marvel's 'M.O.D.O.K.'

Since the launch of the MCU, Marvel has gotten moviegoers and TV viewers to career about characters they might previously have known much about. Sure, Iron Man wasn’t exactly obscure in 2008, but he wasn’t exactly Spider-man, either. The project’s success has paved the way for characters known only to dedicated comics readers to get some time in the spotlight, the Eternal to Shang-Chi, both of whom star in upcoming movies. But M.O.D.O.K.? Who saw that one coming?
TV SeriesComicBook

MODOK's Patton Oswalt Chats Upcoming Hulu Series, Comics Future, and More

In a matter of days, Marvel's MODOK races to Hulu and launches a new initiative for the House of Ideas. As evidenced by the various teasers and clips released by the streamer, MODOK is an animated show geared towards adults, in the same vein as Robot Chicken or Rick & Morty. The titular villain is voiced by Patton Oswalt, and we recently caught up with the Agents of SHIELD alum to chat about the show, its future, and the world of comics.
TV & VideosComicBook

Marvel's MODOK Emoji Released

Ten days from now, Marvel's MODOK will hit Hulu. As such, the streamer is preparing by going all-in on its marketing this week and next. Tuesday, the Disney-owned platform released a quick ten-day teaser, revealing the bizarre baddie also has his own emoji for use on Twitter. Like all other hashtags, all you need to do is tweet #MODOK and you'll see the bizarre Marvel villain appear.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Intros The Metallic Menace's Family, Arch-Nemesis

With the Patton Oswalt-starring Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. set to unleash the metallic menace known as M.O.D.O.K.'s (Oswalt) upon his evil organization A.I.M., his crumbling family life, and Hulu viewers beginning May 21, the streaming service is following up its release of some pretty cool trading card-themed character profile posters with the following mini-teasers introducing you to eight folks we're all going to get to know and love (and probably despise and pity). That means a look at Aimee Garcia's Jodie Tarleton, Ben Schwartz's Lou Tarleton, Melissa Fumero's Melissa Tarleton, Jon Daly's Super Adaptoid, and Wendi McLendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini at their best-worst.
Moviesimdb.com

‘WandaVision’ Casts A Spell On The 2021 MTV Movie And TV Awards

He may have lost the Oscar and BAFTA, but MTV Movie and TV Awards voters made sure Chadwick Boseman was enshrined a winner. The “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” star took Best Performance in a Movie at the 2021 edition of the venerable Viacom awards event. Overall, the ceremony was dominated by Marvel Studios and Disney Plus as “WandaVision” took four honors including Best Show, Best Villian (Kathryn Hahn), Best Fight, and Best Performance in a Show (Elisabeth Olsen).
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K. is a supervillain sitcom that’s so much better than he looks

In an early scene in Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the eponymous Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing needs to shrink something—which is a pretty normal situation for M.O.D.O.K. to find himself in, since he owns an evil tech company/terrorist organization. He could easily just pull some kind of shrink ray off of a nearby shelf and move on to the next plot thing, but in a moment that succinctly illustrates what’s so special about the show, M.O.D.O.K. makes a point to say that he’s grabbing some Pym Particles so he can use those to shrink. The show doesn’t stop to make sure you know what Pym Particles are and it doesn’t explain who Hank Pym is; it just acknowledges the most popular name-brand shrinking technology in the Marvel Universe and trusts that viewers will be on board.
TV SeriesBoston Herald

Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K’ proves even evil megalomaniacs have problems

He may be a Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, but the title character in a stop-motion animated Marvel series upcoming on Hulu is really just an insecure little boy at heart. In “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” premiering Friday, we are introduced to M.O.D.O.K. (voice of Patton Oswalt), a canister-shaped, clearly immature...
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's MODOK Review: Insanely Hilarious and Surprisingly Heartfelt

On paper, it makes sense to give a character like MODOK — Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing — his own animated series. The long-time Marvel villain is, after all, one of the campiest entries in Marvel's ever-growing stable of characters, and he is someone most think could be nearly impossible to translate to live-action. From the second Hulu's new MODOK show rolls, it's apparent an animated series was a perfect choice for a character like this.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's MODOK: Critics Are Loving Marvel's Latest Television Show

This Friday, Marvel's MODOK hits Hulu with 10-episodes of an adult-oriented animated series featuring the likes of Patton Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, and Ben Schwartz in lead roles. Reviews for the project have now started to surface online, and critics are loving the show from Oswalt and Community alum Jordan Blum. In fact, the show debuted with a flawless 100-percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
TV SeriesInverse

'M.O.D.O.K.' showrunner reveals how an MCU crossover could happen

Jordan Blum created Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu for a single reason: he wants free tickets to a Third Eye Blind concert. “I was hoping that putting them in the show would give us free tickets,” Blum tells Inverse. He hasn’t heard back from the musical geniuses behind “Semi-Charmed Life” yet,...
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Loki Meets Agent Morbius in New Clip from MTV Movie & TV Awards

A new clip of Loki was released at the MTV Movie and TV Awards ahead of its premiere on Disney+ this summer. Scheduled to bow on July 9, Loki stars Tom Hiddleston reprising his role from the MCU. Owen Wilson also stars as Mobius M. Mobius, and the two meet and have a little chat in the new sneak peek at the upcoming series. You can watch the special preview below.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Amomama

Meredith Salenger Married Michelle McNamara's Widower Patton Oswalt — Get to Know Both Women

“The King of Queens” actor Patton Oswalt married his second wife, Meredith Salenger, 18 months after his first wife, Michelle McNamara, passed away. He had good reasons. True crime author Michelle McNamara began attracting people’s attention in 2006 when she established her website True Crime Diary. Through it, she tracked cold cases and tried to find new angles to investigate.