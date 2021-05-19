Patton Oswalt on 'M.O.D.O.K.' and Predicting the Next Decade of Pop Culture In His 'Parks & Rec' Filibuster

In an early scene in Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the eponymous Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing needs to shrink something—which is a pretty normal situation for M.O.D.O.K. to find himself in, since he owns an evil tech company/terrorist organization. He could easily just pull some kind of shrink ray off of a nearby shelf and move on to the next plot thing, but in a moment that succinctly illustrates what’s so special about the show, M.O.D.O.K. makes a point to say that he’s grabbing some Pym Particles so he can use those to shrink. The show doesn’t stop to make sure you know what Pym Particles are and it doesn’t explain who Hank Pym is; it just acknowledges the most popular name-brand shrinking technology in the Marvel Universe and trusts that viewers will be on board.