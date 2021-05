Twenty-two years ago today, country music icon Tim McGraw released his fifth studio album, “A Place In The Sun.”. By the time 1999 came along, Tim McGraw already had eight number one hit singles and three number one country albums under his belt. Undoubtedly, McGraw knew how to produce fan favorites. So, it’s no surprise that “A Place in the Sun” performed well. The album peaked in the number one spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Additionally, four singles from the album reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The singles included “My Best Friend,” “Something Like That,” “My Next Thirty Years,” and the Patty Loveless duet “Please Remember Me.”