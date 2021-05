As the vaccine rollout keeps pushing forward, more stores have started to lessen restrictions. According to The New York Times, over half of all U.S. states have dropped all restrictions, while many other states plan to open up in May or June. In addition to this good news, certain retailers have announced that they plan to do away with mask requirements. According to USA Today, Walmart, Target, Costco, and Trader Joe's plans to allow vaccinated customers to shop freely without the use of masks. Publix just joined the ranks of these other businesses in a statement today.