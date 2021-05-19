newsbreak-logo
Minorities

Why Did People Think Dear Evan Hansen Was a Gay Musical?

By Princess Weekes
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Like a fart in a hallway, I was distantly, but strongly aware of the musical Dear Evan Hansen. The musical was a huge hit, winning six Tony Awards, including Best Actor in a Musical for Ben Platt, Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Rachel Bay Jones, Best Musical, and Best Score. It is now being adapted into a film, with Platt reprising his role. People have made jokes about Platt being too old to play a teenager, but what amuses me more about the reaction to the movie version is everyone realizing that the musical is not queer.

