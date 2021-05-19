newsbreak-logo
Montana regents vote to challenge new campus gun carry law

Bowling Green Daily News
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA, Mont. (AP) — The board that oversees Montana’s university system voted unanimously Wednesday to file a lawsuit against the state seeking a ruling over whether the state Legislature or the Board of Regents has the constitutional authority to regulate the possession of guns on campuses. The vote directed the...

