newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Are Gentille And Brian From Marrying Millions Still Together?

By Sophie McEvoy
Posted by 
The List
The List
 4 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

In the first season of Lifetime's "Marrying Millions," viewers were introduced to six couples who tried to see if they could make their relationships work even though they were from vastly different economic backgrounds. If you've ever daydreamed of being whisked off your feet by a millionaire, this show is the total manifestation of that.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marrying Millions#Real Estate#Las Vegas#Fianc#Real Love#All About The Tea#Cinemaholic#Cheat Sheet#Lifetime#Couples#Wealthy Women#Entertainment News Site#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsABC News

Take it from Juju Chang: 'Marry your passion'

When it comes to journalism, Juju Chang is at the top of her game. The award-winning journalist, whose career spans over three decades, has reported for shows such as “Good Morning America” and “20/20." She currently anchors “Nightline.”. Growing up an immigrant, Chang doesn’t take her position for granted and...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Wait, Are 90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed and Liz Still Together After The Single Life?

Warning! The following may contain spoilers for the Discovery+ series 90 Day: The Single Life. Read at your own risk!. While 90 Day Fiancé has often focused on couples hoping to get married, Discovery+'s spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life has taken a different approach. The series highlights former cast members in their daily lives, some of whom still hope to find love as part of the casual dating scene. Meme king Big Ed Brown is one of those featured in the inaugural season, and it seemed he found something special with his latest flame Elizabeth "Liz" Marie, though that may no longer be the case.
TV & Videossoapoperaspy.com

Liz Reveals Dark Side Of Narcissist 90 Day Fiancé Star Big Ed

ASK AM FOR PICS 90 Day Fiancé fans could have warned Liz about Big Ed Brown long before they got into a relationship. They know exactly how he treated his former girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega and they also know he hasn’t changed. Unfortunately, in Liz’s case, she had to find out the long way around that she was dating the wrong guy. Since their split, Liz has hit her Instagram Story to reveal Ed in a very bad light. She brands him a narcissist and doesn’t hold back on her opinion of the TLC reality star.
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Tamra Judge Reportedly Joining Real Housewives All Stars Instead Of Jill Zarin Despite Jill’s Hints

It’s far from a secret now that some of our favorite Real Housewives OGs from different cities are currently filming a spin-off show in Turks and Caicos. Kyle Richards snapped a shot of her on a plane ready to represent the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s no doubt that Ramona Singer has argued with somebody about the room situation or something just as petty. And if I had to guess, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s worst hostess ever Kenya Moore is probably already sick of the Ramonacoaster. The Real Housewives of New Jersey sisters from different misters Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have made their grand entrance. And like many of the ladies, Luann de Lesseps and Cynthia Bailey have been posting fabulous beach shots letting everyone know that they really do just get better with age. No word on whether or not Lu has fallen in a bush or slept with a pirate yet, that’s TBD.
Relationship AdviceFranklin Banner-Tribune

Getting married?

Download The Daily Review engagement and wedding forms. It is preferred to receive engagement announcements four weeks prior to the wedding. Wedding forms and a photo should be submitted no later than 60 days following the wedding. For information call 985-384-8370 between 8 a.m. and noon.
Musicra.co

Brian and Roger Eno to perform live together for the first time

Brothers Brian and Roger Eno are playing their first live concert together. As part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival, Brian and Roger Eno will perform at the Acropolis, a UNESCO World Heritage site, on August 4th. Despite having never performed live as a duo, the two brothers and ambient musicians have been recording together since 1983. They first released music together in 2020, when they released an album, Mixing Colours, and an EP, Luminous, on Deutsche Grammophon. Following the pandemic, the Athens Epidaurus festival plans to reopen cultural dialogues between Greece and the rest of the world. It has over 80 acts booked, 50 of which are Greek. They span the fields of dance, theatre, opera, literature, music performance art and more. International acts include Max Cooper, Ólafur Arnalds, Nene H & Basiani Choir and a live performance of Chernobyl by Hildur Guðnadóttir, Chris Watson and Sam Slater. The festival is scheduled to run across multiple venues from May through October. Watch a video presentation of the festival programme by artistic director Katerina Evangelatos.
FacebookRegister Citizen

BravoCon 2021: Bravo's Fan Convention Returning This Fall in NYC

The second-annual convention returns, after being cancelled last year, due to the coronavirus crisis shutting down nearly all live events. This year, with vaccinations being widely distributed, Bravo will hold the event in person with COVID-19 protocols in place, following all necessary state and local orders. More from Variety. 'Real...
California EntertainmentCosmopolitan

Hi, I'm Screaming at How High Lisa Vanderpump's Net Worth Actually Is

While we all know, love, and in some cases (me) worship Lisa Vanderpump due to her simply iconic role on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, please note that she ARRIVED on that show rich. Long before becoming reality TV stars, Lisa and her husband Ken dominated the world of restaurants and they. are. loaded. In fact, Lisa is one of the richest Housewives—which makes sense given that she once wisely mused “Life is a sexy little dance, and I like to take the lead.”
California Lifestylebravotv.com

Kyle Richards Wore the Chicest Ruffled One-Shoulder Swimsuit

While in Turks and Caicos to film a new series that's set to stream on Peacock, Kyle Richards showed off her chic vacation style alongside Housewives from other cities. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member looked pajama-party ready in a blue satin set from Melissa Gorga's Envy boutique, and her daytime style was no less glamorous.