This week, we look at the 2020 Libertadores Cup Femenina championship tournament in South America, which was held this year because of COVID-19. We also look at a new professional football league in the U.S. that is starting in the Southeast and will have men's and women's sides with equal pay; the twist is that it is an indoor soccer league. We also look at a high profile international from Africa who has played in Australia, China and the U.S. among other countries, who is returning to play club ball in Sweden and look at the internationals playing with Stockholm rivals Djurgardens and recently promoted AIK.