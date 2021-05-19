newsbreak-logo
Issa Rae Reveals How Nipsey Hussle Help Her And Lauren London Reconcile

By Tai Perkins
HOT 97
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleIssa Rae shares a touching story about how Nipsey Hussle helped Issa and Lauren London make up. During a recent interview, Issa explains that she rubbed Lauren the wrong way by mentioning in interviews that a TV exec suggested London would be a nice fit to play the lead in a possible cable adaptation of Awkward Black Girl.

