newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

FCC demands 2 companies stop robocall campaigns

By Andrew Wyrich
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T26gW_0a4d8vyl00

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) sent letters to two companies demanding that they stop illegal robocall campaigns from being carried out on their networks.

The FCC sent cease-and-desist letters to VaultTel Solutions and Prestige DR VoIP warning them that if they did not take action to stop carrying the robocall campaigns on their networks, the FCC would allow other network operators to block traffic from their companies.

In the letters, the FCC notes instances where VaultTel Solutions and Prestige DR VoIP had transmitted robocall campaigns. The agency said social security administration imposter calls and internet bill reduction calls were sent on VaultTel’s network and vacation package robocalls were sent on Prestige’s network.

The FCC told the two companies it had to tell the agency how they were planning on taking steps to “effectively mitigate illegal traffic” and inform them within 14 days on the steps taken to “implement effective measures” to prevent their customers from using their networks to make illegal calls.

If they don’t, the FCC said it would issue a notice to voice service providers in the U.S. telling them they could block all call traffic from VaultTel Solutions and Prestige DR VoIP’s networks.

“We need to use every tool we have to get these junk calls off of our networks,” Jessica Rosenworcel, the acting chair of the FCC, said in a statement. “From these new cease-and-desist letters to STIR/SHAKEN implementation to large fines and our robocall mitigation database, we are going to do everything we can to protect consumers from these nuisance calls. We’re not going to stop until we get robocallers, spoofers, and scammers off the line.”

The cease-and-desist letters are the latest in a flurry of activity the FCC has taken against robocalls recently.

The agency will require phone companies to refuse traffic from providers who are not listed in a robocall database starting in September. The FCC also fined two Texas-based telemarkers $225 million, the largest in the agency’s history, in March.

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

129K+
Followers
5K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robocalls#Cease And Desist Letters#Internet Companies#Internet Providers#Effective Campaigns#Vaulttel Solutions#Prestige Dr Voip#Phone Companies#Demands#Illegal Calls#Voice Service Providers#Scammers#Networks#Illegal Traffic#Effective Measures#Spoofers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
FCC
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Daily Dot

Proposed new data law would force tech companies to respect consumer privacy choices

A New York state senator reintroduced a data privacy law on Thursday that would place safeguards for consumers surrounding the information that is collected about them online. State Sen. Kevin Thomas (D) reintroduced the “New York Privacy Act” on Thursday. The bill, which has been referred to the state senate’s Consumer Protection Committee, would require companies to obtain consent from people before processing personal data, and allow consumers to get a list of entities that their information had been shared with.
Governmentaltamontenterprise.com

FCC offers emergency internet-service discounts to low-income households

ALBANY COUNTY — Low-income households that have been unable to afford internet service at retail rates may now be able to under the Federal Communications Commission’s new emergency discount program. The fund holds $3.2 billion, Deputy Director of Media Relations for the FCC, Anne Veigle, told The Enterprise this week....
Pennsylvania Crime & SafetyFOX43.com

Robocall revenge: How you can stop the calls

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Nearly half of all mobile calls in the U.S are robocalls, according to data from YouMail, a company that develops robocall blocking software. Money lost to scammers is skyrocketing too. Officials with the Federal Trade Commission said the number of complaints they are getting suggests the problem is getting worse. FOX43 Reveals what you can do to stop the calls.
Atlanta, GAWMAZ

Why are robocalls such a big problem?

ATLANTA — Nearly half of all mobile calls in the United States are robocalls. Americans received more than 58 billion robocalls in a single year before the pandemic, according to YouMail, a company that develops robocall blocking software. Billions of more calls were made last year, despite the pandemic. “Whether...
Georgia GovernmentWXIA 11 Alive

Why can't the government stop robocalls?

ATLANTA — Every time your phone rings, there’s a 50% chance it’s a robocall. Ian Barlow works to stop robocalls at the Federal Trade Commission but even he is not immune to the calls. “I will tell them, ‘You've called the government line and you've reached the Federal Trade Commission...
GovernmentPosted by
Axios

Investigation shows paid campaign flooded FCC with fake comments

A New York Attorney General investigation Thursday found that 18 million of the 22 million comments submitted to the FCC during the 2017 rollback of federal net neutrality rules were fake, with millions of fraudulent comments funded by a broadband industry campaign. Why it matters: Federal agencies are required to...
EconomyWashington Post

N.Y. settles with companies over fake-comment campaign opposing net neutrality

The broadband industry in 2017 funded a campaign that generated millions of fake comments to create the impression of grass-roots opposition to net neutrality rules while the Federal Communications Commission considered repealing the policy, New York state’s attorney general said Thursday. Attorney General Letitia James (D) said her office reached...
GovernmentPosted by
UPI News

Report: Fake comments, secret campaign undermine FCC's net neutrality repeal

May 6 (UPI) -- Millions of fake comments and a secret campaign undermined the Federal Communications Commission's 2017 net neutrality repeal, a report confirmed Thursday. The New York attorney general's report based on a multiyear investigation found nearly 18 million of the more than 22 million comments the FCC received during its 2017 proceeding to repeal the agency's net neutrality rules were fake comments.
PoliticsHuffingtonPost

Broadband Companies Faked Anti-Net Neutrality FCC Comments, Report Says

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office has revealed after an extensive investigation that the vast majority ― around 80% ― of comments made to the Federal Communications Commission about proposed changes to net neutrality laws were faked. Around 40%, or 8.5 million comments, were funded by internet service providers...
Technologywydaily.com

New FCC program gives eligible households $50 off internet bill

NATIONWIDE — Low-income families and households that are struggling to afford internet services are now eligible for an emergency discount. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC)’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program launched on Wednesday, May 12. The $3.2 billion program benefits eligible families and households struggling to pay internet services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
InternetPosted by
Kiplinger

Latest Stimulus Offering: $50 or More Off Your Internet Bill

The Federal Communication Commission has launched a program that gives a stipend of $50 or more to qualifying households toward their internet bill, aimed at helping offsetting the cost of high-speed internet service during the ongoing pandemic. The $3.2 billion emergency program is part of the $900 billion pandemic relief package passed back in December.
Minnesota Crime & SafetyPosted by
KARE 11

TKOYM: Stopping robocall scams

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It’s relentless. Day in and day out, our phones are inundated with calls. Some seeming helpful, offering to lower your interest rate or help with your student loans. Others are threatening, trying to trick consumers into believing the government is discontinuing social security benefits or the...
Internetthestreamable.com

FCC Urged Not to Expand Emergency Alerts to Streaming Platforms At This Time

The National Association of Broadcasters said Monday that federal requirements that exist for broadcasters should not be extended to streaming companies because they said, the technology needed — at least at the present time — is “extremely burdensome, and likely infeasible” to allow consumers to receive alerts through streaming devices.
Healthgoldrushcam.com

Sign Up Today for the FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit Program - Eligible Household Discounts Of Up To $50 A Month For Broadband Service

May 17, 2021 - WASHINGTON - The Federal Communications Commission has kicked off the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this program will make available up to $3.2 billion worth of consumer discounts on broadband services and equipment like computers and tablets. “This program will have a tremendous,...