NHL

Canucks' Braden Holtby: Starting season finale

 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleHoltby will patrol the crease on the road in Wednesday's season finale versus Calgary. Holtby struggled in his last start Sunday against the Flames, surrendering six goals on 36 shots en route to a 6-5 overtime defeat. The 31-year-old backstop will try to bounce back and secure his eighth win of the season in a rematch with the same Calgary club Wednesday afternoon.

