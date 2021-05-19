newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Who was Daniel Morgan and what is the new row over his murder case?

The Guardian
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Morgan, 37, was a private detective based in south London. Together with his business partner Jonathan Rees he ran an agency called Southern Investigations. Morgan had some police contacts, and his work was mainly low-level. He had a wife and two children. On 10 March 1987 he went for...

www.theguardian.com
Violent Crimesfoxbangor.com

Derek Chauvin Wants a New Trial in George Floyd Murder Case

Derek Chauvin’s attorney says he deserves a new trial after the former Minneapolis police officer got convicted for murdering George Floyd. Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, filed legal docs Tuesday asking for the jury verdict in his murder trial to be thrown out, claiming there were numerous errors pertaining to the jury and prosecution.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Met Police officers investigated for looking up details of Sarah Everard murder without clearance

A number of Met Police officers and civilian staff members are being investigated for looking up details of the investigation into Sarah Everard’s murder, potentially without authorisation.It is claimed dozens accessed records pertaining to Everard’s abduction and murder – for which police constable Wayne Couzens was charged in March – on internal computers but might not have been cleared to do so, which in some cases is a criminal offence. A probe has been launched by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards as a result, in order to judge whether “each access was for a legitimate policing purpose,” according to...
WorldThe Tab

New BBC true crime re-examines the case of a student who was murdered after a night out

Foreign languages student Jong-Ok Shin was stabbed to death in July 2002 in Charminster, Bournemouth. A Bournemouth local was sentenced to life for her murder, but has always maintained his innocence. Now, new evidence has come to light which could help him to clear his name. The case is being examined by new true crime documentary film, Unsolved: An Alibi for Omar?, which is being released on BBC iPlayer today.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

Father Having Affair With Daughter-In-Law Electrocutes Son To Death

A man from Aaskandra village was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly electrocuting his son. Police in the Jaisalmer, Rajasthan also apprehended the man’s daughter-in-law after she was found to have had a hand in committing the crime. The victim, identified as Heera Lal, was electrocuted to death by his father Mukesh Kumar and his wife Parle, while he was asleep.
Violent CrimesNBC News

American students found guilty in Italian policeman's death

ROME — Two American students were found guilty Wednesday of killing an Italian police officer aftera lengthytrial and were sentenced to life in prison. Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, both from Mill Valley, California, were accused of stabbing Vice Brig. Mario Cerciello Rega to death on July 26, 2019, during a meeting they organized to swap a stolen backpack for money they lost in a drug deal.
Violent Crimestribuneledgernews.com

Appeal over murder case of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak set for June

Slovakia's Supreme Court will rule on an appeal on June 15 in the case of the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak, court spokeswoman Alexandra Vazanova told dpa Thursday. Investigative journalist Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, both 27, were shot dead in their home in the village of Velka Maca in February 2018.
Violent CrimesIdaho8.com

British rabbi treated in hospital after street attack by teenagers

Police in Britain are investigating an attack on a rabbi Sunday that left him needing hospital treatment. Officers went to the location in Chigwell, just outside London, on Sunday afternoon following reports of a religiously aggravated assault, Essex Police said in a statement Monday. “It is believed that two teenagers...
Sex CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Rabbi attacked outside his synagogue in Essex

Police are searching for two teenagers who violently attacked a rabbi outside his synagogue in Essex on Sunday.Rabbi Rafi Goodwin was driving away from his place of worship in Chigwell around 1.15pm when two young men stepped out in front of his car and began shouting anti-Jewish abuse at him.When the religious leader got out of his car to confront them, the pair first damaged the vehicle before hitting and injuring Rabbi Goodwin with an unknown object. The rabbi later had to be taken to hospital for treatment. Essex Police said the suspects, who are believed to be aged between...
Violent CrimesBBC

Babes in the Wood: Killer's ex-girlfriend guilty of perjury

The ex-girlfriend of convicted Babes in the Wood murderer Russell Bishop faces jail after being found guilty of lying over evidence in his 1987 trial. Jennifer Johnson admitted she lied over a sweatshirt found near the scene. The 55-year-old said she had no choice after being threatened by her partner,...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse in court accused of murdering eight babies

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in an alleged year-long killing spree at an NHS hospital has appeared in court.Lucy Letby, aged 31, appeared at Manchester Crown Court via videolink from HMP Peterborough on Monday morning.She has been charged the murder of five boys and three girls at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.The babies all died between June 2015 and June 2016.Ms Letby, who wore a dark shirt, blue jeans and had shoulder-length dark hair at the hearing, spoke only to confirm her name and that she could hear the proceedings.The nurse, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, was arrested in 2018 and 2019 as part of a police investigation into the hospital which began in 2017.The 25-minute hearing on Monday dealt with administrative and case management matters ahead of a trial next year.Mr Justice Dove adjourned proceedings until a further case management hearing at the same court on 17 May.The defendant remains in custody.
Sex CrimesBBC

Former detective to face trial over attempted grooming

A former detective is to go on trial accused of attempting to sexually groom a child. Damien Cotgreave, 45 from High Street, Hailsham, East Sussex, is charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication online with a child. He has appeared at Guildford Crown Court. He had denied the charge...