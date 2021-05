I would love to land this young man. While IMG guys have been a mixed bag imo, This young man with that frame and his range is optimal for VB to go Mad Scientist with. I also like his attitude about recruiting. Many of these kids just like to collect top offers, like the hot girl who enjoys having a line of popular boys chasing her. Ohio St, Alabama, Oregon, Clemson etc... How many times have we seen that we were on the "Dream Offer" list and then they commit elsewhere? If my dream offer included Clemson, I darn sure wouldn't have signed with Jawga or Bucknuts. Go Tigers!