Reds' Nick Senzel: Still sidelined Wednesday

The Cincinnati Reds have placed infielder Jonathan India on the injured list. Taking his place on the 26-man roster is outfielder Mark Payton. Jonathan India was originally in the Cincinnati Reds starting lineup and at second base on Friday night. But an hour and a half before the game he was placed on the injured list. No injury was specified, which has meant one of two things in the past: He’s on the COVID list because of a positive test, or that he’s on the COVID list because he had his shot and had a reaction to it that was too much to play with. If it’s the latter of the two he can return from the injured list whenever he feels healthy enough to go – we saw that last week with Alex Blandino who was on the injured list for two days. If it’s the latter, then he will miss more time.