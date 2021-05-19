newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds' Nick Senzel: Still sidelined Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSenzel (knee) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants. Senzel will be out of the lineup for a second straight game due to knee soreness. Jonathan India will start at second base and bat eighth.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan India
Person
Nick Senzel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Giants#Knee Soreness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Jonathan India placed on injured list, Nick Senzel starts at second base

About an hour before Friday's game at Great American Ball Park, the Cincinnati Reds placed Jonathan India on the injured list without an injury designation. The Reds called up outfielder Mark Payton to fill India's spot on the active roster and Nick Senzel was set to make his first career start at second base.
MLBRed Reporter

What are the Cincinnati Reds Sho-going to do with their roster?

The last three days of baseball saw Chris Taylor of the Los Angeles Dodgers put plenty of talent on display. He went 4 for 10 in total, walked twice, bonked a triple, scored thrice, and drove in a run in his time against the Cincinnati Reds, wrapping a three-game series that saw him hit 3rd, 5th, and 6th in his trio of outings.
MLBRed Reporter

Joey Votto socks 300th career home run, leads Reds past Cubs 8-6

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. Joey Votto entered play on Friday night against the Chicago Cubs having socked 299 dingers across his Hall of Fame career. Then, he socked another one. Votto’s 300th career dinger flipped the scoreboard after the Cubs had jumped out to an...
MLBredlegnation.com

Votto hits homer #300, Suárez snaps skid in Reds 8-6 win

W: Miley (3-2) L: Arrieta (3-3) S: Antone (1) FanGraphs Win Probability | Statcast | Box Score | Game Thread. The Cubs got off to a quick start when Kris Bryant homered off Wade Miley. The Cubs scratched another run across in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. Miley helped himself in the top of the third with a single. Miley then went first to third on a Jesse Winker single. Nick Castellanos hit what looked like an easy double play, but some nice hustle allowed Miley to score and the inning to continue. The inning staying alive proved to be big as Joey Votto blasted his 300th career home run to put the Reds up 3-2.
MLBredlegnation.com

Reds place Jonathan India on the injured list, recall Mark Payton

The Cincinnati Reds have placed infielder Jonathan India on the injured list. Taking his place on the 26-man roster is outfielder Mark Payton. Jonathan India was originally in the Cincinnati Reds starting lineup and at second base on Friday night. But an hour and a half before the game he was placed on the injured list. No injury was specified, which has meant one of two things in the past: He’s on the COVID list because of a positive test, or that he’s on the COVID list because he had his shot and had a reaction to it that was too much to play with. If it’s the latter of the two he can return from the injured list whenever he feels healthy enough to go – we saw that last week with Alex Blandino who was on the injured list for two days. If it’s the latter, then he will miss more time.
MLBnumberfire.com

Reds' Jonathan India scratched on Friday, Nick Senzel to start

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India has been scratched from Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. India has been scratched and placed on the injured list. Nick Senzel will start at second base and bat seventh versus right-hander Jake Arrieta and the Cubs on Friday. numberFire's models project Senzel for 7.2...
MLBMLB

Notes: Akiyama close; more 2nd for Senzel?

CINCINNATI -- Injured Reds outfielder Shogo Akiyama appears to be on the final stretch of his lengthy rehab from a left hamstring strain. Akiyama, who was scheduled to play five innings of a scrimmage on Saturday at the team’s Louisville, Ky., alternate training site, had two singles in four at-bats over seven innings during a Friday scrimmage at Columbus.
MLBJournal-News

McCoy: Kershaw keeps Reds from sweeping Dodgers

The Cincinnati Reds lead the National League in home runs, RBI, runs scored and swagger. That didn’t impress Clayton Kershaw. Nothing impresses Clayton Kershaw. With the Reds trying to complete a three-game sweep Wednesday in Dodger Stadium, the Los Dodgers’ three-time Cy Young Award winner would have none of it.
MLBRed Reporter

Wade Miley throws no-hitter for Cincinnati Reds in 3-0 win in Cleveland

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. Wade Miley. Derek Johnson deserves a raise and a new corvette with some dice hanging from the rear-view mirror, but it’s absolutely, positively Wade Miley here. The lefty spun an absolute gem in the series opener against Cleveland, once again giving...
MLBchatsports.com

Nick Senzel should be the Cincinnati Reds leadoff hitter, but there’s a catch

CINCINNATI, OH - APRIL 21: Nick Senzel #15 of the Cincinnati Reds bats. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Reds, for the majority of the 2021 season, have relied on Jesse Winker to be the team’s leadoff hitter. It’s not a bad strategy at all, but if David Bell wants to make the most of his best offensive weapon, Nick Senzel should be the Reds leadoff batter. However, it should only come when a left-handed pitcher is on the mound.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds: Shogo Akiyama continues to sit, Nick Senzel plays second base

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 08: Shogo Akiyama #4 of the Cincinnati Reds grounds into a fielders choice. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images) David Bell has chosen to sit outfielder Shogo Akiyama for the second consecutive game in favor of Tyler Naquin. Nick Senzel, the Cincinnati Reds Opening Day centerfielder, will get another start at second base and bat leadoff.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Nick Senzel’s versatility gives David Bell limitless possibilities

Last night, we saw Nick Senzel start at second base for the Cincinnati Reds. Tonight, the former first-round pick is back in the leadoff spot and playing center field. Senzel’s versatility will be something David Bell can turn to night-in and night-out, and it will allow the 26-year-old to play a key role in the Reds success this season and beyond.
MLBrotoballer.com

Nick Senzel (OF, CIN) - Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

ANALYSIS: Nick Senzel has long been a top prospect, both in real life and in fantasy baseball, but injury after injury has held him back again and again. Senzel has been touted as a potential 20-homer/20-steal producer, and there's reason for optimism thus far in the 2021 season, despite a disappointing start resulting in a slightly below-average 98 wRC+.
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs

Cubs first. Ian Happ doubles to deep right field. Kris Bryant doubles to left field. Ian Happ scores. Javier Baez strikes out on a foul tip. Anthony Rizzo grounds out to first base to Joey Votto. Kris Bryant to third. Matt Duffy strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

How David Bell is managing the Cincinnati Reds crowded outfield

PITTSBURGH –– When the Cincinnati Reds signed outfielder Nick Castellanos in January 2020, the Reds had four starting outfielders on the roster. The designated hitter was in the National League in 2020, and Shogo Akiyama’s injured hamstring at the start of the 2021 season allowed the Reds to avoid a crunch for playing time.
MLBrotoballer.com

Outfield Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 7

We have completed another week of MLB action, and we have once again been littered with injuries. There are good and bad from injuries. Let's start with the bad, which means losing a player, sometimes a key player from your roster. The good is a chance to add a new player, and certain players suddenly finding new playing time. For instance, we were all excited for Alex Kirilloff, but now he is hurt, and we can get excited for the Twins' other stud outfield prospect in Trevor Larnach. Some outfielders recommended in recent weeks that are still producing, yet not nearly owned enough like Adolis Garcia, so pick him up NOW!!! Regardless, there is always some churning and burning that can be done, and this weekly article will help with your weekly FAAB process.
MLBlockedonreds.com

Why Jesse Winker Should Fill in at First Base During Joey Votto’s Absence

The Cincinnati Reds have a unique opportunity to give a look into the future at first base, while Joey Votto is out, and that should be Jesse Winker. Just yesterday I posted about how to finagle the lineup and the defensive positioning when Shogo Akiyama returns. Another wrinkle has been added to that idea with the broken thumb of Joey Votto. Is it a wrinkle, or an opportunity, though?
MLBkentuckysportsradio.com

KSReds Recap: Reds Win Series in Pittsburgh

The Cincinnati Reds (17-17) are now 3-0-2 in their last five series after defeating the Pirates (15-21) 5-1 in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon to clinch the series victory. The road trip now takes a turn out west to Denver for a four game series against the Rockies beginning Thursday night at 8:40 p.m. Eastern Time. The four game set at Coors Field will cap off a 10-day, 9-game road trip, but there is no rest in sight for Cincinnati. The next scheduled off day for the Reds doesn’t come until Sunday the 24th.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Swats first homer

Senzel went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-6 win over the Cubs. The 25-year-old effectively ended Jake Arrieta's night with his fourth-inning blast, Senzel's first long ball of the season. He's been feast or famine at the plate this season, as Friday's effort was the first time he registered exactly one hit in a game, but he wraps up April hitting .254 with two steals, four RBI and 11 runs through 24 contests.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Exits with injury

Senzel exited Thursday's game against the Rockies with an undisclosed injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel hit the outfield wall trying to track down a fly ball in the first inning. He remained in the contest for an additional inning, but Shogo Akiyama replaced him as a pinch-hitter in the third frame. Though no specifics were given, the news is concerning given Senzel's lengthy history of injury.