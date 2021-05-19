Reds' Tyler Naquin: Takes seat Wednesday

We have a 6-game main slate on tap tonight, and there are a lot of ways to go when building your lineups. We have a late-night game in Seattle where all eyes will be focused on the debuts of Logan Gilbert and Jerrad Kelenic. Both are min-priced, and both will be intriguing plays for your DFS lineups. We also have Coors Field in play, and the question is whether or not Luis Castillo is worth the value or not? The battle of Texas will be another area of DFS interests as offensive should be aplenty, not just for the Astros. For the full slate, break down listen to MLB DFS Quick Hits to get all the plays you need.