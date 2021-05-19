newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Daily Deals: All PS5 Accessories Are Back in Stock Today (DualSense Controller, Charging Station, Media Remote, Pulse 3D Headset)

By Eric Song
IGN
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PlayStation 5 console may still be incredibly hard to find, but for those of you who were lucky enough to secure one, PS5 accessories are starting to become more readily available. Today all official PS5 accessories are available, and that includes the PS5 media remote, DualSense charging station, and the new DualSense controllers in Cosmic Red and Midnight Black. Sony's Days of Play Sale will start at the end of the month and several PS4 and PS5 games will be discounted, but there has been no mention of discounts on accessories. Stock up now so you'll be ready when the big video game sale drops.

