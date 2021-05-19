Zack Snyder and Dave Bautista on Making Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder's first movie since Justice League, and it's fair to say his return to the zombie genre following 2004's Dawn of the Dead delivers a combination of both his best and worst qualities as a filmmaker. Inconsistent storytelling and plot holes are rife here, but Snyder's signature visual style and what proves to be an undeniably enjoyable, if somewhat bloated, trip to Las Vegas go some way in making up for that. After battling Warner Bros. over his vision for the DC Extended Universe, this is Snyder fully let loose, and it's clear he's having an absolute blast. Chances are, you will too.