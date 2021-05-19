In nod to famous Applebee’s clip, Marshawn Lynch will appear on Kenny Mayne's final SportsCenter

After almost three decades at ESPN, Kenny Mayne is leaving the company. Mayne (seen above in 2014) announced that news on Twitter Monday:. Mayne joined ESPN on a full-time basis in 1994. He had previously worked for Seattle’s KSTW from 1982-89, then did odd jobs including telemarketing, sales, and even garbage can assembly, but he repeatedly pitched ESPN, and eventually got some freelance work there and then a full-time job there. At ESPN, he worked on SportSmash and RPM2Nite on ESPN2, then on the main network’s SportsCenter, then did horse racing and Sunday NFL Countdown features called The Mayne Event, then scripted series Mayne Street and then the world-travelling Kenny Mayne’s Wider World of Sports before rejoining SportsCenter in 2013. Here’s a classic The Mayne Event clip: