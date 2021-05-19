In nod to famous Applebee’s clip, Marshawn Lynch will appear on Kenny Mayne's final SportsCenter
Kenny Mayne, who is preparing his ESPN farewell after 27 years at the network, has announced which guests will appear on his final SportsCenter next Monday. The star-studded group will be headlined by three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers (who, presumably, will address his Packers future for the first time since Adam Schefter’s bombshell report on the eve of last month’s NFL Draft), WNBA legend Sue Bird, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford and of course, frequent collaborator Marshawn Lynch.www.audacy.com