newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

In nod to famous Applebee’s clip, Marshawn Lynch will appear on Kenny Mayne's final SportsCenter

By Jesse Pantuosco
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Kenny Mayne, who is preparing his ESPN farewell after 27 years at the network, has announced which guests will appear on his final SportsCenter next Monday. The star-studded group will be headlined by three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers (who, presumably, will address his Packers future for the first time since Adam Schefter’s bombshell report on the eve of last month’s NFL Draft), WNBA legend Sue Bird, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford and of course, frequent collaborator Marshawn Lynch.

www.audacy.com
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Kenny Mayne
Person
Jamal Crawford
Person
Buster Douglas
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Adam Schefter
Person
Sue Bird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportscenter#Seahawks#American Football#Packers#Nfl Draft#Sportscenter#Espn#Nba Sixth Man#Bills#Crispy Fiesta Wrappers#Bate Hoven#Clip#Buffalo#Seattle#Post Game Interviews#Stardom#Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
WNBA
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Kenny Mayne announces he's leaving ESPN

One of ESPN's longest-tenured on-air personalities is departing. Monday, Kenny Mayne announced that he's leaving the four-letter network, joking that he's a salary-cap casualty:. Known for his clever one liners and deadpan delivery, Mayne first joined ESPN in 1994. The 61-year-old, once at quarterback an UNLV, hosted SportsCenter and was...
NFLMiddletown Press

Kenny Mayne Set to Depart ESPN

Kenny Mayne, the longtime ESPN announcer and humorist, is set to leave the Disney-owned sports-media outlet after a more-than-quarter-century run that had him hold forth on “SportsCenter,” tackle horse racing coverage and appear in some other, very unique showcases. On Twitter, Mayne cited “salary cap casualty” as the reason for...
NFLPosted by
Sportress

Marshawn Lynch joins MMA Professional Fighters League as investor, brand ambassador

NFL legend Marshawn Lynch has joined MMA’s Professional Fighters League as an investor and brand ambassador, according to an announcement Thursday from the organization. Lynch’s fandom of MMA is widely known, and the one-time First-Team All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion and member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team is excited over his involvement in the upstart MMA outfit.
California BusinessMarin Independent Journal

Photos: Marshawn Lynch selling East Bay mansion for $5.275 million

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch is selling his Point Richmond waterfront mansion for $5.275 million, reports Realtor.com. The 7,039-square-foot modern property, which has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, features high windows and stunning bay views. It also sports a game room, chef’s kitchen and water access, among many other amenities.
SportsAwful Announcing

Kenny Mayne announces he’s exiting ESPN, calling himself a “salary cap casualty”

After almost three decades at ESPN, Kenny Mayne is leaving the company. Mayne (seen above in 2014) announced that news on Twitter Monday:. Mayne joined ESPN on a full-time basis in 1994. He had previously worked for Seattle’s KSTW from 1982-89, then did odd jobs including telemarketing, sales, and even garbage can assembly, but he repeatedly pitched ESPN, and eventually got some freelance work there and then a full-time job there. At ESPN, he worked on SportSmash and RPM2Nite on ESPN2, then on the main network’s SportsCenter, then did horse racing and Sunday NFL Countdown features called The Mayne Event, then scripted series Mayne Street and then the world-travelling Kenny Mayne’s Wider World of Sports before rejoining SportsCenter in 2013. Here’s a classic The Mayne Event clip:
NFLHouston Chronicle

Kenny Mayne announces ESPN departure, and network signs Chris Berman to multiyear extension

Longtime ESPN personality Kenny Mayne announced his departure from the network Monday, shortly before ESPN announced that it had signed Chris Berman to a multiyear extension. Mayne, 61, said on Twitter that he was a "Salary cap casualty" who would remain on the air until May 24. Displaying some of the dry humor for which he is known, he added: "I will miss the people. I will miss the vending machine set up over by the old Van Pelt joint. We had everything."
NFLLas Cruces Sun-News

Kenny Mayne leaving ESPN: Five other notable names who departed since last year

About four years ago, ESPN made significant cuts to its staff of journalists, among both on-air personnel and digital reporters and editors. The company – and nearly every sports media entity – has seen more layoffs since then, but the departures from the “Worldwide Leader In Sports” over the last year or so have involved some of the company’s high-profile, front-facing talent.
NFLESPN

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch to invest in MMA league PFL

Former All-Pro NFL running back Marshawn Lynch has joined the PFL as an investor and brand ambassador, the promotion announced Thursday. Lynch, whose fandom of MMA is well known, is the latest celebrity to partner with the league. He joins a list that includes comedian Kevin Hart and music artist Wiz Khalifa.
NFLSherdog

Marshawn Lynch Joins PFL Ownership Group After Investment

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the PFL live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Chalk up one more big name that has bought into the Professional Fighters League this season. Like last week, the PFL sent...
NFLIsland Packet Online

Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch lists waterfront CA estate for $5.2 million. Have a look

A former NFL favorite has listed his stunning waterfront home in Point Richmond, California. Marshawn Lynch, a running back who thrived on overpowering and punishing defenders, has put his 7,039-square-foot modern home on the market for $5.275 million. Lynch purchased the home back in 2012 for $3.6 million when he...
Footballreviewjournal.com

Kenny Mayne stunned by reaction to news he’s leaving ESPN

Kenny Mayne wrote in the Los Angeles Times on Monday that he was blown away by the reaction after he tweeted May 10 his 27-year run at ESPN will soon end. Mayne, a former backup quarterback at UNLV to Randall Cunningham, didn’t come to an agreement with ESPN on a contract extension. He is scheduled to do his final SportsCenter show May 24 “or sooner if they decide to pull the plug. And that’s the company’s right. It’s their building.”
NFLKING-5

Seattle Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch's brother plays for Spokane Shock

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you look down the Spokane Shock roster, you'll see a familiar last name that once played for the Seattle Seahawks. Marshawn Lynch's brother plays for the team. Davonte Sapp-Lynch, just like Beast Mode, is a running back. "I just created my lane branched off of his...
NFLSports Business Journal

Chris Berman staying, Kenny Mayne leaving ESPN

Berman will continue hosting "NFL PrimeTime" on ESPN+, as well as other duties with the network ESPN IMAGES It was a busy day in Bristol yesterday, with ESPN announcing stalwart Chris Berman has signed a multiyear extension with the network just a short time after Kenny Mayne posted a tweet s...
Footballreviewjournal.com

Kenny Mayne to participate in UNLV’s Rebel Caravan series

ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne, who announced last week that he will be leaving SportsCenter later this month, will participate in a Rebel Caravan event called “Quarterback Corner” at noon Thursday, the school announced Monday. Mayne, a former backup quarterback at UNLV, will join Rebels football coach Marcus Arroyo and athletic...