Lil Jon Gets His Own HGTV Show ‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’
Lil Jon will be taking his talents to home renovation. HGVT has greenlighted the Lil Jon Wants To Do What? show. The famed producer is ready to reveal his passion for home renovation in a new HGTV show, Lil Jon Wants To Do What?. Alongside popular designer and expert builder Anitra Mecadon, a fan favorite from DIY Network’s Mega Dens, Lil Jon offers skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute. His undaunted team can take Lil Jon’s creative vision—to maximize features that homeowners overlook or never considered—and make it a reality.theboxhouston.com