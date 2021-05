Behind 55 points from their starting backcourt of Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball, the Hornets picked up a needed victory over the Magic on Friday, 122-112. After Charlotte led for much of the first half, Orlando swung back and built a lead that carried from late in the first quarter until early in the third period. However, once the Hornets grabbed the lead late in the third, they never looked back, pulling away in the fourth quarter for the victory.