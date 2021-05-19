Every Skin Care Treatment You Should Do A Week Before Your Wedding

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I was driving with my mom. I remember this car ride so vividly: We were driving and I asked her, "Can I wear mascara?" And she was like, "What? I don’t know how I feel about you wearing makeup at this age." When I got to 16, I started experimenting with the Dream Matte Mousse Foundation from Maybelline. I knew nothing about [foundation] at the time, so I just put on the darkest shade and, obviously, they never got the complexions right back then. It was just so funny how pasty I looked, but I thought, Yeah, this with some pink lip gloss. This is going to work. It didn't work at all.