This column was originally published in Common Edge on May 2. With the long-awaited arrival of the infrastructure plan —at $2 trillion, no small sum — it might be worth asking how we got $2 trillion behind on our infrastructure housekeeping in the first place. In some ways it is obvious. As a country we build to an exacting standard with a host of regulations, we strive to make the work durable and economical — and then we mostly forget about it. When it breaks, we scratch our heads trying to figure out how to pay for repairs. And repairs are always costly — $2 trillion costly.