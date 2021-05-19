417 students graduate from Castleton

Castleton University recognized the class of 2021 at its 234th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 15. Over 400 members of the Castleton community tuned in from across the country and around the world to celebrate this year’s 417 graduates virtually. The ceremony featured video remarks from student speakers, Castleton’s president, chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System, the Castleton Alumni Association, and others. It also included heartfelt messages from faculty and staff and conferring of degrees, with the graduating students’ names being read.