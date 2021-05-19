newsbreak-logo
NFL

The Rock To Be Featured In Ultimate Rivals Game

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE Champion The Rock has been announced for the Ultimate Rivals video game franchise. It was announced back in March that WWE and Bit Fry reached a new licensing agreement that will see WWE Superstars and Legends join the roster for the “Ultimate Rivals: The Court” video game. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks were the first two names announced, and it was noted then that 6 more Superstars would be revealed in the coming months.

