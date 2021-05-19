The Rock To Be Featured In Ultimate Rivals Game

The Islanders are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight year and will begin their first round series against the Penguins this weekend in Pittsburgh. When the Islanders return home to the Nassau Coliseum for games three and four (and game six if necessary), they will be welcomed to the ice by significantly more fans than they have been accustomed to at “The Barn” this season. In March, after New York State relaxed COVID-19 restrictions to allow ten percent capacity for indoor arenas, the Islanders were permitted to allow 1,400 fans for each game at Nassau Coliseum.