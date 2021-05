What: Charlotte Hornets (33-34) vs New Orleans Pelicans (30-37) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. It’s always entertaining watching brothers go head-to-head in NBA games, and this is especially true for Lonzo and LaMelo Ball given their high-profile status in the league. The Hornets and Pelicans faced off back in January and Charlotte emerged with a 118-110 win. In that game LaMelo nearly dropped a triple double on his older brother’s head with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists in 26 minutes off the bench. Lonzo was nearly invisible with just five points, two rebounds, and three assists in 37 minutes. We’ll see which brother gets the upper hand in this one.