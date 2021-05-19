newsbreak-logo
WWE

Photos: Fitness Models Appear On RAW With Bobby Lashley

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE used several Florida fitness models for the RAW opening segment with MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Monday night. The women booked for the segment were Briana Lewis, Daja Monté, Amanda Melendez, Ashley Ramputi, and a woman who bills herself as Fit Model Valeria. The women apparently have no other connection to pro wrestling.

