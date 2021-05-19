Photos: Fitness Models Appear On RAW With Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre on his road to WrestleMania 36: “That was the dream, to become WWE Champion just didn’t expect it to happen in that fashion. Seven years of work, finally I win the WWE Royal Rumble, I get my guaranteed title match at the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. I challenge Brock Lensar, UFC Champion, multiple time WWE Champion, an anomaly in our industry, the big match is coming, not only is it going to be at WrestleMania, its gonna be WrestleMania in my American Hometown, where I have lived for years, in Tampa, Florida, 80,000 people, family and friends from Scotland are there, wife is gonna be there, they are all in the front row. Fans ride behind me for the first time in my life in WWE. The reactions are at a fever pitch like I have never heard before, nothing could go wrong, then boom, pandemic.”