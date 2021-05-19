Yes, You Still Need To Check Your Zoom Name Before Logging In

It can be a contentious issue, but do you really need to use Log modes on cameras? RedShark's Chief Editor Simon Wyndham thinks the decision needs to be considered more. Logarithmic modes on video cameras have a history going back to the Digital Praxis curves developed for the Sony CineAlta HDCAM cameras. The premise of Log is twofold. Log modes assign more tonal range to the areas of the brightness spectrum that the human eye responds to best, whilst also capturing as much dynamic range as possible off the sensor to be recorded into the limited container, such as 8-bit or 10-bit Rec.709. The slight caveat to this is that many of the raw video formats out there, such as ARRI Raw are in fact logarithmic as well.