Yes, You Still Need To Check Your Zoom Name Before Logging In

By Joe Patrice
abovethelaw.com
 3 hours ago

Joe and Kathryn discuss the latest legal Zoom fail as a defendant flirts with contempt after his sister changed his Zoom moniker to some sort of sci-fi sex machine. The pair also talk about Ropes & Gray’s decision to transition to a three-day office work week and the latest insulting, dubious rant from the National Conference of Bar Examiners declaring that poor test results for minority applicants is… probably because minorities aren’t cut out to be lawyers in the first place. Yikes!

