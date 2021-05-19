newsbreak-logo
Johnny Depp Sues ACLU, Aims to Prove Amber Heard Lied

By Rebekah Barton
Inside the Magic
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp has sued the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in a bid to prove that ex-wife Amber Heard committed perjury when she claimed, in court, to have donated her entire $7 million divorce settlement to charity. According to The Daily Mail:. …the actor’s lawyers...

insidethemagic.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Margot Robbie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Court#The Daily Mail#New York Supreme Court#U K News Group Newspaper#Lapd#Gellert Grindelwald#Caribbean#The Sun#Ex Wife Amber Heard#Mr Depp#Ms Heard#Legal Drama#Lawyers#Perjury#Subpoenas#Legal Issues#Captain Jack Sparrow#Media Interviews#Australia#London
