California Society

LA Pride Announces Two In-Person Events for June

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 hours ago

The organizers of LA Pride Wednesday announced two major in-person events for June’s month-long Thrive with Pride celebration, including an LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium. An LGBTQ+ artist will kick-start festivities before the Dodgers’ June 11 game against the Texas Rangers with a rendition of the national anthem, and fans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be welcomed onto the field to watch a fireworks show after the game, set to a special mix from DJ Bowie Jane.

mynewsla.com
