North Carolina man sentenced to prison for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTauheed Rochelle of Raleigh was sentenced May 13 to 58 months in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to a press release from the Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Rochelle pleaded guilty to the charge December 21, 2020. At the time of his arrest, Rochelle was on state probation for two felony drug offenses.

www.thecoastlandtimes.com
