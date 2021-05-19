newsbreak-logo
Texas Government

Waco ISD making masks optional starting Monday

KCEN
KCEN
 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas — The Waco Independent School District announced Wednesday that it is making masks optional to all starting next Monday, May 24. This announcement comes after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that prohibits governmental entities, including public schools, from enforcing a mask mandate. It goes into effect Friday, May 21, which is when $1,000 fines can be imposed on local governments or officials who continue to implement masks.

