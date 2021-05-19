newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

If vaccinated, be mask-free

mountaintimes.info
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont now allows the fully vaccinated to go maskless indoors and outdoors, state expects full reopening before July 4 target. Vermont continues to lead the nation in vaccinations, state officials reiterated at the press conferences, Friday, May 14 and Tuesday, May 18. “We continue to have the highest rates in...

mountaintimes.info
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Cdc#Vaccination Rates#Cdc#Health Officials#Maskless#Md#The Vermont Forward Plan#Rutland High School#Professional Building#Lower Level#Vaccinated People#Vaccination Sites#Vaccine Appointments#Schools#Population#State Officials#Dr Levine#Walk In Appointments#Municipalities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healththedoctorstv.com

Why Getting the 2nd COVID Shot Matters & New Mask-Free Things Fully Vaccinated Can Do

Have you received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but have either missed or skipped your second shot?. The New York Times reports roughly 8 percent of people (which translates to over 5 million!) who got the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine have not got a second shot. The CDC says the first shot is 80 percent effective at preventing COVID, but after the second dose, it rises to around 90 percent effective.
Public HealthDaily Review & Sunday Review

CDC: masks no longer required for vaccinated individuals (free to read)

Those who are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to wear masks or physically distance themselves with a few exceptions, the CDC reported Thursday. According to Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam, Pennsylvania has automatically implemented this guidance, although vaccinated individuals will still be required to wear face coverings and social distance in compliance with a business’ regulations or if otherwise required by law.
Public HealthGreenwichTime

ND officials: COVID-19 masks not needed for those vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday issued new guidance on wearing coronavirus masks. State health officer Nizar Wehbi says the department is aligning with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors and outdoors.
HomelessMarietta Daily Journal

Cuomo says vaccinated New Yorkers can go mask-free, adopts CDC guidance

Fully vaccinated New Yorkers can ditch their masks in most circumstances starting Wednesday as the Empire State adopts guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The seismic shift will come the same day that a majority of COVID-19 capacity limits are scrapped and New York takes a...
PharmaceuticalsLongmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: COVID; vaccines, masks; filibuster

In January of 2020 Chinese government scientists analyzed GPS data from cellphones in restaurants and discovered that COVID infections followed the path of the indoor airflow. The evidence indicated that COVID was spread in fine particles in the air. The Chinese made mask wearing mandatory, and they isolated travelers. The CDC and World Health Organization, however, persisted in the received wisdom that COVID was spread in short distances in sneezed or coughed big droplets. They finally admitted a week ago that indoor air transmission was likely and that masks were effective. Then this week, the CDC stated that with rare exceptions, we need not wear masks at all if we’re vaccinated. 80% of epidemiologists told the New York Times that masks would probably be required for the next year — because so many Americans refuse to be vaccinated or wear masks, preventing herd immunity.
SciencePosted by
SheKnows

Fully-Vaccinated People Can Go Mask-Free Indoors & Out, According to New CDC Guidelines

As vaccine rollouts expands to all adults and, most recently, younger teens ages 12 to 15, health officials have a better idea of what it means to be safe and move safely through the world post-vaccination. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their guidelines for fully-vaccinated individuals, stating that they can resume activities sans mask and without social distancing.
California GovernmentSanta Cruz Sentinel

COVID: California to keep mask requirements for vaccinated till June 15

California will continue its requirement that the fully vaccinated wear masks in most indoor settings outside the home including public transportation until June 15, declining to immediately implement looser guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California officials have said they plan to remove the state’s color...
Illinois Healthchicagoonthecheap.com

Free online Vaccine Ambassador course

When: Access within one business day from signing up. The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), City Colleges of Chicago and Partners in Health are offering, through Malcolm X College, a free online Vaccine Ambassador course for Chicago residents. The CDPH is offering this course so you can educate your friends and family members about the Covid vaccine. This course may be useful for Human Resource Department professionals as well. This course is not college credit eligible.
Tennessee HealthKingsport Times-News

Of masks and men — and vaccines

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on a television interview that there is no reason for a fully vaccinated person to wear a mask outdoors. The reason, he said, is because the risk of infection is “small.” That, I suppose, is good news for those of us who hope to attend outdoor sporting events, provided the purveyors of such events and the state and local officials who make the regulations pick up on it.
Iowa Governmentkiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Public Healthwphm.net

CDC mask guidelines for schools to remain for rest of school year

(NEW YORK) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending schools keep to the current COVID-19 guidelines, including mask-wearing and distancing, for the remainder of the school year as most students aren’t fully vaccinated. The agency provided the update on May 15 to clear up any confusion by...
Public HealthIn Style

People Are Saying Thanks, But No Thanks to Going Mask-Free

For more than a year, masks have been considered an accessory more essential than bras. But now, we've finally been let off the hook: The CDC announced this afternoon that if you are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, you do not need to wear a mask — indoors or outdoors, in most places.
Minnesota Governmenthometownsource.com

Free vaccine clinic coming to Burnsville

A free mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to Burnsville May 13. 360 Communities is hosting the mobile vaccination bus visit and Blue Cross Blue Shield health care workers will give people the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. 3 p.m. at 501 East Highway 13, Suite 112 in Burnsville. The...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Hope You Read This Before Your Vaccine

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, one major question on the minds of the public is: When will things be normal again? Many medical and public health experts agree that vaccines are the best tool to hasten a return to the unmasked world. Recently, however, there has been a barrier to this with the FDA putting a pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to health risks. Many patients feel confused and concerned about these risks and what caused the FDA to change its mind and once again allow for the use of the J&J vaccine. As an Emergency Physician, these are my recommendations for anyone who is concerned about the possible health complications of the J&J vaccine. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.
Kansas HealthGreat Bend Tribune

Teens can now get COVID vaccine

With an additional COVID-19 death and the report of a nasty virus variant in Barton County, Health Director Karen Winkelman told the County Commission Monday morning said there was a bright spot. They did get the approval from the Kansas Departmentof Health and Environment to administer the Pfizer shots to those age 12 and older.