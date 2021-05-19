Hedge funds and asset managers bought bitcoin's latest dip, say trading firms
Bitcoin's price retreat Wednesday morning retraced during the hours that followed in a move that two trading firms have chalked up to institutional buying activity. The price of bitcoin climbed from its lows Wednesday morning at $30,000 to above $40,000 — a more than 30% appreciation within a few hours. Aya Kantorovich, head of institutional sales for FalconX, told The Block: "TradFi asset managers are buying on our end.www.theblockcrypto.com