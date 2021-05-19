Hedge funds and asset managers bought bitcoin's latest dip, say trading firms

(YorkPedia Editorial):- New York City, New York May 14, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – The year 2020 has been one of the most highly volatile years ever for all security markets globally due to the uncertainty associated due to the emergence of the Covid-19 virus and the pandemic spreading to countries all over the world. The year 2021 may not be such highly volatile but the lingering effects of the virus, the vaccination drives, the geopolitical situation globally, the economic impact of the pandemic all together make the outlook for 2021 highly uncertain. Along with these uncertainties and the fact that equity markets globally are highly valued, top hedge fund managers have opted to remain highly nimble in their approach and top hedge funds continue to be conservative in their approach.