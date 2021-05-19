newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Hedge funds and asset managers bought bitcoin's latest dip, say trading firms

By Frank Chaparro
theblockcrypto.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin's price retreat Wednesday morning retraced during the hours that followed in a move that two trading firms have chalked up to institutional buying activity. The price of bitcoin climbed from its lows Wednesday morning at $30,000 to above $40,000 — a more than 30% appreciation within a few hours. Aya Kantorovich, head of institutional sales for FalconX, told The Block: "TradFi asset managers are buying on our end.

www.theblockcrypto.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Funds#Trading Firms#Asset Sales#Money Market#Genesis Global Trading#Tradfi Asset Managers#Macro Funds#Dip#Derivatives Traders#Institutional Sales#Derivatives Venues#Selling#Liquidations#Ceo#Publication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

How To Invest In Index Funds In Canada?

Warren Buffett, one can say the Shakespeare of the investment world, with a net worth of more than US$82 billion and who has been outperforming the market for decades now, has advised that low-cost index funds are the smartest investment choice that people can make. For a first-time investor, investing...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Some big U.S. hedge funds bought value stocks, SPACs during first quarter

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - A number of well-known U.S. hedge funds bought value stocks and blank-check acquisition companies, selling some winners from the technology-led stock rally as bond yields rose during the first quarter, filings released on Monday showed. Special-purpose acquisition companies, known as SPACs, proved popular among...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund And Exchange-Traded Fund Flows For April 2021

CHICAGO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows for April 2021. For the month, long-term mutual funds and exchange-traded funds collected $124 billion in April, down from a record $156 billion in March. Investors continued to favor passively managed strategies, pouring in $94 billion; approximately $30 billion went to actively managed funds.
Stocksfinbold.com

Five exchange-traded funds (ETFs) growth investors should consider

Investors generally associate exchange-traded funds with stability. ETFs are instruments that hold a basket of funds allowing investors to lower their risk significantly while providing them with diversification. However, a few ETFs have managed to derive outsized gains for investors compared to the S&P 500 (AMEX: SPY). Here, we take...
EconomyPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Asset Management Firms

Information was obtained from firm representatives, company websites and ADV reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and could not be independently verified by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Only firms based in Washington state are included. Banks with wealth management function have been excluded from this List. Only those that responded to our inquiries or had reliable information available elsewhere were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
Marketscryptonews.com

Square Aims to Raise USD 2B, Bitcoin's Taproot Signal Strengthens + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Bitcoin (BTC) bull Jack Dorsey-led payments company Square announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, approximately USD 2bn aggregate principal amount of senior notes. The company said it intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include potential acquisitions and strategic transactions, capital expenditures, investments, and working capital. In February, Square said they spent USD 170m on BTC and recently confirmed that their BTC strategy hasn’t changed.
StocksCoinDesk

As Newbies Panic in Latest Bitcoin Correction, Old Pros Appear to Buy on the Dip

At press time, bitcoin (BTC) was changing hands at $42,860.11, down 9.65% in the past 24 hours, based on the CoinDesk 20. The steep price drop came after a series of tweets by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in which he initially failed to deny outright that his electric-car company has sold or could soon sell all of its more than $1 billion holdings of BTC. He later clarified that Tesla had not sold any of the holdings.
StocksTelegraph

Bitcoin price hits $58k – should you invest?

Bitcoin has jumped 14pc in a week to trade at over $58,000 per coin, recovering fully recovering from a steep sell-off at the end of February when it plummeted to around $44,000. Its bull run this year, which has seen the digital currency double in value, has been credited to...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Falls to 11 Week Low as $150 Billion Exits Crypto Markets

Bitcoin prices have fallen to their lowest levels since the end of February as momentum wanes and the bears start rousing from their six-month hibernation. In early Sunday trading, BTC prices had fallen to their lowest levels for over 11 weeks, hitting $46,700 before a minor recovery. The last time...
Marketsinvestmentu.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will the Crypto Market Rebound?

For quite some time, almost every Bitcoin price prediction has had the popular cryptocurrency on an upward trajectory. However, the recent all-time highs were quickly met with a major sell-off and market crash. Crypto analysts are now predicting a bearish trend going forward. And as you may have expected, Elon...
Businessyorkpedia.com

Top Hedge fund Strategies for 2021

(YorkPedia Editorial):- New York City, New York May 14, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – The year 2020 has been one of the most highly volatile years ever for all security markets globally due to the uncertainty associated due to the emergence of the Covid-19 virus and the pandemic spreading to countries all over the world. The year 2021 may not be such highly volatile but the lingering effects of the virus, the vaccination drives, the geopolitical situation globally, the economic impact of the pandemic all together make the outlook for 2021 highly uncertain. Along with these uncertainties and the fact that equity markets globally are highly valued, top hedge fund managers have opted to remain highly nimble in their approach and top hedge funds continue to be conservative in their approach.
Retaildailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchanges Are ‘Over-Earning’ From Retail Investors, Expect Trading Fees To Fall: Bernstein Analyst

Research firm AllianceBernstein is concluding that crypto trading fees on exchanges are too high, but believes the charges will fall over time. In an interview with CNBC, Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat states that, by tracking the value of fees accrued by traditional stock market exchanges, it can be deduced that trading fees in the sector decreased over the last twenty years. Rawat predicts that the same phenomenon will occur in the crypto trading sector.
Businessdecrypt.co

Bitcoin: Inflation Hedge or Not?

An alarming inflation report saw people sell of Bitcoin. This came as a challenge to Bitcoin's reputation as a store of value. It's an article of faith among Bitcoin believers that the currency is a store of value—a safe haven that will be worth something in good times and bad. That faith got tested, however, when an alarming U.S. inflation report on Monday led nervous investors to sell off assets of all sorts, including Bitcoin.