California Crime & Safety

Here's how you can watch Stockton police Officer Jimmy Inn's funeral service

 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficer Jimmy Inn’s funeral service is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. Though the ceremony is closed to the public, community members can virtually attend the event by tuning into Stockton Police Department’s Facebook Page or to the Christian Life Center’s YouTube channel or Facebook page as well.

California Crime & Safety

Cheers and jeers: Solidarity for a slain officer, a sense of relief as SJ, state begin to reopen

Cheers: Outpouring of community support after officer slain in shooting. In the midst of a wrenching week in Stockton, a week that saw a police officer fatally shot for the first time in nearly 30 years, the community pulled together in extraordinary ways. From lining area roadways to salute the processions bearing fallen Officer Jimmy Inn, to leaving a mountain of flowers and other tributes outside Stockton Police Department headquarters, to an outpouring of condolences on the department’s social media pages, the community drew together and in doing so, drew a tangible line beneath the hashtag police have been using as they shared updates about Inn: #strongertogether. Donors also gave to an online memorial fund that quickly topped $115,000 in the first days after it went live, and McDonald’s and the San Joaquin Asparagus Days were also giving through their own fundraisers for Inn’s family. At the Stockton office of the California Highway Patrol, Officers Smith and Jones joined with Florida 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge in running a mile through Zechariah’s Running 4 Heroes initiative. Sadly, the run for Inn was Zechariah’s 900th since he started his mission to honor fallen first responders back in 2019 with a mile for each lost in the line of duty. And despite its own grief, the police department sent group of chaplains, community service officers and others to reach out to neighbors still traumatized by the violent shooting. Amid a dark time, the light such community solidarity brings shines that much brighter. “Over the last few days, our department has received an enormous amount of support from our community during this difficult time,” the department wrote. “We want everyone to know that no matter how hard it is right now, we will never forget about you.”
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

14-year-old dies after crashing stolen car, Stockton police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 14-year-old is dead after crashing a stolen car during a police chase on Saturday, Stockton Police Department said. Officers said they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle near El Dorado and Fremont Streets at around 12:41 a.m. The driver then led officers on about a 2-minute chase before crashing into a tree at El Dorado and E. Stadium Streets.
How to prevent vehicle catalytic converter theft

Vehicle catalytic converter thefts have increased by 190% this year, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. The costly trend has become a quick way for thieves to get “easy money” as they flip the precious metals in the converters into cash. “We’ve heard it often, it's been happening...
California Crime & Safety
Officer Inn’s father calls son a hero

STOCKTON, CA (KOVR) — The memorials for fallen Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn continue on Wednesday. A procession began at the San Joaquin County coroner’s office to deliver his casket to Casa Bonita Funeral Home in Stockton. The casket was surrounded by lines of Ofc. Inn’s sisters and brothers in blue, and his loved ones. His father, Phaly ‘Lee’ Inn watched as his son was carried inside.
One Killed, Two Wounded in Stockton Shooting

STOCKTON – Police investigated an early morning shooting Saturday that claimed the life of one person and wounded two others. Police responded to the 4900 block of Kimball Hill Road at about 4:48am for a report of a person shot. Arriving officers located three victims, all male. Two of them, ages 30 and 63, were transported to a hospital for treatment. They were expected to survive. The other victim died at the scene.